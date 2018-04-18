Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Florida School Shooting Survivor Files 1st Victim Lawsuit

AP

Updated 2:33PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A teenager who took five bullets in the Florida school mass shooting has become the first victim of the Valentine's Day rampage to file a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday names as defendants shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, the estate of his late mother, a family that took him in after his mother's death and three mental health facilities that treated him. It seeks unspecified damages.

It was filed on behalf of 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who authorities say was shot while blocking a doorway to protect other students.

It's not clear what assets Cruz has or the amount of his mother's estate. Cruz could be forced to hire a private lawyer if the assets are substantial.

The 19-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts each of murder and attempted murder.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 72 133 5,667
MORTGAGES 97 168 6,768
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 14 43 1,073
BUILDING PERMITS 138 370 11,955
BANKRUPTCIES 47 107 4,195
BUSINESS LICENSES 38 67 2,246
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 44 85 2,465
MARRIAGE LICENSES 13 40 1,167

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.