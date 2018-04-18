Florida School Shooting Survivor Files 1st Victim Lawsuit

VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A teenager who took five bullets in the Florida school mass shooting has become the first victim of the Valentine's Day rampage to file a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday names as defendants shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, the estate of his late mother, a family that took him in after his mother's death and three mental health facilities that treated him. It seeks unspecified damages.

It was filed on behalf of 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who authorities say was shot while blocking a doorway to protect other students.

It's not clear what assets Cruz has or the amount of his mother's estate. Cruz could be forced to hire a private lawyer if the assets are substantial.

The 19-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts each of murder and attempted murder.

