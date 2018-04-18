VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

The Africa in April International Entrepreneurs’ Business Luncheon is Wednesday, April 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Tickets are $75. Visit facebook.com/africainaprilfestival for details.

New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey will discuss and sign his latest book, “Bad Men and Wicked Women,” Wednesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will host three community meetings in April to seek feedback on the development of a youth assessment and resource center. The meetings are Wednesday, April 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ed Rice Community Center, 2907 N. Watkins St.; Thursday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road; and Monday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowledge Quest (Universal Parenting Place), 990 College Park Drive, suite 104. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Nature at Night Thursday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join an MBG staff member on an evening guided tour of the gardens. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Chef Eddie Hernandez will discuss and sign his new cookbook, “Turnip Greens and Tortillas,” Thursday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Hernandez is co-owner and executive chef of Atlanta-based restaurant chain Taqueria del Sol. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Stupid F#!&ing Bird” Friday, April 20, through May 13 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The 32nd annual Africa in April Cultural Awareness Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, April 20-22, in Robert R. Church Park (Fourth and Beale streets). The festival will showcase the Republic of Equatorial Guinea from an international perspective, with music, food, a diverse cultural marketplace and more. Hours are 8 a.m. until late night; admission is $5. Visit facebook.com/africainaprilfestival for a full schedule.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis hosts an opening reception for Kit Reuther’s “Abstracted Still Life” Friday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Reuther’s paintings will be on display through May 19. Visit davidluskgallery.com.