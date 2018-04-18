Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Bill Would Increase Hotel Allowance for Tennessee Lawmakers

AP

Updated 2:26PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hotel allowances for Tennessee lawmakers would rise under a bill making its way through the Legislature.

The House State Government Committee approved the bill on a voice vote this week.

News media report lawmakers said the amended bill would increase the daily living allowance by $30 to $60 for legislative business days. Lawmakers who live outside a 50-mile radius are eligible for $170 for hotel reimbursements. The bill would use an average of hotel prices in Nashville's central business district instead.

Democratic Rep. Darren Jernigan of Nashville questioned the increase. But House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams of Cookeville, who sponsored the bill, said the change wouldn't be a raise but a reimbursement. Replied Jernigan: "That would be one way of looking at it."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

