Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 77 | Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Surveyors Confirm 11 Tornadoes in Arkansas From Storms

AP

Updated 2:49PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Survey teams with the National Weather Service have confirmed 11 tornadoes so far from the severe storms that hit Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.

The two strongest tornadoes were both rated EF2. One hit Mountainburg in northwest Arkansas while the other struck Montrose in the southern part of the state. EF1 tornadoes were confirmed in Lavaca, Ozone, Gamaliel, Umpire, Crossett and southwest Ashley County. An EF0 tornado was confirmed in Oppelo in Conway County.

Two additional tornadoes were confirmed near El Dorado, but they have not been assigned ratings yet.

On Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson toured damage in Mountainburg, where four people were injured. Hutchinson said emergency warning systems in the area likely prevented any loss of life.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 61 61 5,595
MORTGAGES 71 71 6,671
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 29 29 1,059
BUILDING PERMITS 232 232 11,817
BANKRUPTCIES 60 60 4,148
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 29 2,208
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 41 41 2,421
MARRIAGE LICENSES 27 27 1,154

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.