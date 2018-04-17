VOL. 133 | NO. 77 | Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Southern Poverty Law Center Seeks Duran’s Release

The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a petition in federal court seeking the release of Manuel Duran, a journalist arrested by Memphis Police earlier this month and then detained by federal immigration agents once the misdemeanor charges by police were dropped.

Duran was arrested while covering a protest outside the Criminal Justice Center.

The petition filed with U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security named as the defendant, argues that the local charges and the detention by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency were carried out to suppress Duran’s reporting on immigration issues.

Attorney Michelle Lapointe said Monday, April 16, the action calls for Duran’s release, claiming his constitutional rights to free speech and due process were violated.

Police have denied that they cooperated with ICE in putting a hold on Duran to be taken into federal custody. He remains in custody at a detention center in Jena, Louisiana.

Lapointe said there was a detainer order of Duran from federal officials that was submitted to local law enforcement. She also said local authorities were not required to abide by the request.

Federal immigration officials have said Duran was an undocumented immigrant who was in the country illegally and who had been notified of his status in 2007.

Lapointe denied that Duran was a fugitive.

– Bill Dries

Mike Miller Added To Memphis Basketball Staff

University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added another assistant to his first Tiger basketball staff: former Memphis Grizzlies swingman Mike Miller.

He begins his coaching career after a year away from the game.

Miller, 38, joins former Tiger guard Tony Madlock on the staff.

Miller, a native of Mitchell, South Dakota, played 17 seasons in the NBA, including seven with the Grizzlies. His first stint with the Grizzlies lasted six seasons (from 2002-03 to 2007-08) and included setting several franchise records.

During a game against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 21, 2007, Miller set the Grizzlies’ single-game scoring mark with 45 points.

A month earlier, also against the Warriors, he set a franchise record with nine 3-pointers.

Following the 2005-06 season, he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

His second stint with the Grizzlies came during the 2013-14 season, one in which Miller played in all 82 regular-season games and shot 45.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Miller, who played at the University of Florida, also had NBA stints with the Orlando Magic (who drafted him in the first round in 2000), Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat. With the Heat, he was on back-to-back NBA championship teams in 2012 and 2013.

– Don Wade

UTHSC Names New Associate Director of Student Affairs

Dustin Fulton has been named associate director of Student Affairs for Conduct and Community Standards and a student conduct officer in Student Affairs and Enrollment Services at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

He’ll begin his new role May 1.

Fulton has been with UTHSC since 2014.

As part of his new role, he’ll provide leadership for the university student disciplinary system for academic and non-academic concerns.

He’ll also represent the Office of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services by connecting with faculty, staff and students from different colleges and departments, as well as parents, alumni and off-campus constituents.

Fulton also will develop programming, conduct training, and serve as the designated Deputy Title IX Coordinator for students.

He’ll report to Darrylinn Todd, interim associate vice chancellor of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services at UTHSC.

– Andy Meek

FedEx Freight CEO Ducker to Retire

FedEx Corp. has announced that FedEx Freight president and CEO Michael L. Ducker will retire effective Aug. 15.

Ducker took the helm of FedEx Freight in 2014 after working at FedEx Express for nearly 40 years.

Since joining FedEx in 1975, Ducker has held many notable international roles, including vice president of Southern Europe, vice president of the South Pacific and Middle East region, and senior vice president of the Asia/Pacific region.

Ducker was also named the chief operating officer of FedEx in 2009. No successor has been appointed at this date.

“For more than 43 years, Mike Ducker has answered the call when FedEx asked him to lead in each new opportunity and role,” Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corp. chairman and chief executive officer, said in a release. “Whether in Europe, Asia or the Americas, Mike has been a model of our People-Service-Profit philosophy. His leadership and strategic instinct have been integral in growing the global business we have today.

“There is no way to pinpoint his greatest accomplishment, but I can tell you it is hard to imagine FedEx without Mike Ducker, and that is the mark of a truly transformational leader.”

– Patrick Lantrip

Dixon Gallery and Gardens Files Permit for Addition

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens has filed a $2.1 million building permit application with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement to construct a new addition to the historic property.

Grinder, Taber & Grinder is listed as the project’s contractor. No architect or engineer was listed.

Built in 1939 by Hugo Dixon, the palatial estate and its English-style garden at the southwest corner of Park Avenue and Cherry Road was converted into an art museum in 1976.

It is known for its extensive permanent collection focused on French and American impressionism.

– Patrick Lantrip

Two Memphis Cooks Compete for WFC Title

Two Memphis cooks will go head-to-head with eight other food category champs in Bentonville, Arkansas, this weekend to see whose dish is worthy of the event’s ultimate title and grand prize.

LBOE’s general manager Tommy Shive – who won the 2017 World Burger Championship with a Benedict Bubba Burger on Brioche; and home cook Lisa Gwatney – who took home the 2017 World Steak Championship with her Steak Africana Oscar with Asparagus, are both vying for the ultimate bragging rights as the next World Food Champion.

Shive and Gwatney out-cooked more than 440 other cooks and chefs in November at WFC’s Main Event. They will now try to make their $10,000 dishes pay off even greater.

Shive, Gwatney and the other eight food category champions from WFC 2017 will compete at this “Final Table” on Sunday, April 22, to determine who will be named the 6th annual World Food Champion and take home a $100,000 grand prize.

The event starts Saturday, April 21, from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., with the Final Table Competition slated for Sunday, April 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brightwater Culinary Center, 801 SE 8th St., in Bentonville.

The event can be viewed live on Sunday, April 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the World Food Championships’ Facebook page at facebook.com/WorldFoodChampionships/.

The WFC and Walmart will host the special Final Table event to crown a new champion.

– Daily News staff

Senate to Take Up School Spanking Bill

The Tennessee Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill that would ban the spanking of disabled children at public schools.

The bill has already passed in the House and is up for a vote in the Senate on Monday.

The measure would bar school officials from using corporal punishment on kids with disabilities, unless their parents give written approval.

A report released last month by the state Comptroller’s office found that disabled children in Tennessee schools were getting spanked at a higher rate than other children in recent years.

– The Associated Press