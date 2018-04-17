Last Word: The Wheels on the Bus, HelloHome and Cooper-Young's Debate

VOL. 133 | NO. 77 | Tuesday, April 17, 2018

It’s been so long that when someone talks about trolleys in this town of ours, you might think of the ones with rubber tires that have been running for the last four years. You might be part of the discussion about larger changes to the city public transportation system and some wondering about where trolleys should be in the way of priorities. Or you may have been someone caught by surprise during the recent trolley tests by how quiet the new ones are.

The trolleys are coming back date certain almost four years after the whole system – Main Street, Riverfront Loop and Madison Avenue – was shut down after a second fire consumed one of the trolleys. It’s been $10 million and a long four years and MATA officials said Monday the Main Street line is the first to come back starting April 30.

Meanwhile, reaction from MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld on the draft plan for making some big changes to the city’s bus system and we hear from the transportation director of the Memphis Medical District Collaborative about how the area could be a proving ground of sorts for whatever changes are to come.

A roundup of Monday’s Shelby County Commission meeting includes word after the meeting of a veto of a resolution from the commission meeting two weeks ago. And county mayor Mark Luttrell has let another resolution take effect without his signature. The commission meeting itself included calls for better alternatives than solitary confinement for girls transferred by Juvenile Court for trial as adults.

The challenge of Manuel Duran’s arrest at a protest earlier this month that resulted in his detention by immigration agents at a facility in Louisiana moves to court. The Southern Poverty Law Center is challenging Duran’s arrest and detention from beginning to end in federal court in the western district of Louisiana. And the filing alleges Duran was targeted by Memphis Police and ICE agents because of his work as a journalist and his criticism of immigration policies.

In our Residential Real Estate Emphasis:

Marx-Bensdorf marks 150 years in the real estate business. The real estate dealings were part of a larger and more varied business that became exclusively real estate in the 1980s. The two owners of the company say the key is a long track record of knowing the city and keeping the competition the industry is known for outside the walls. No Glengarry Glen Ross.

You knew it as Front Door – the real estate technology platform that has now rebranded as HelloHome. The platform connects sellers with agents for a flat fee. Jessica Buffington talks about lessons along the way in a very eventful three years.

Historic overlay status for Cooper-Young is still a very lively topic a week after the Memphis City Council approved it with some conditions.

A benefit Thursday for Music Export Memphis, the music promotion vehicle exporting Memphis music.

In Whitehaven Monday evening, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee announced its foundation will spend $5 million on a makeover of David Carnes Park – a city park off East Shelby Drive near Elvis Presley Boulevard. The emphasis would be on recreational activity and includes a $900,000 endowment fund because those playground sets with brightly colored fiberglass tubes fade in no time in the Memphis summers. The plan is now seeking input from the public and more consultation with the city about this as well. More on this when next we meet.

Michael Ducker, the head of FedEx Freight, is leaving in mid-August after 40 years at FedEx.

The National Weather Service observers in the field this week counted 11 tornadoes from the storms that hit Arkansas Friday and Saturday.