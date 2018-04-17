VOL. 133 | NO. 77 | Tuesday, April 17, 2018

The National Civil Rights Museum will host a discussion with the editors of “An Unseen Light: Black Struggles for Freedom in Memphis, Tennessee” Tuesday, April 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the museum, 450 Mulberry St. In the book, 17 scholars examine the city’s role in African-American history. Editors Aram Goudsouzian and Charles McKinney will be joined by four of the authors: Beverly Bond, Charles Hughes, Zandria Robinson and Elton Weaver. Cost is free. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Business coach Phil Kruger will present “The Entrepreneur Index: Will you make a good entrepreneur?” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Africa in April International Entrepreneurs’ Business Luncheon is Wednesday, April 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Tickets are $75. Visit facebook.com/africainaprilfestival for details.

New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey will discuss and sign his latest book, “Bad Men and Wicked Women,” Wednesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will host three community meetings in April to seek feedback on the development of a youth assessment and resource center. The meetings are Wednesday, April 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ed Rice Community Center, 2907 N. Watkins St.; Thursday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road; and Monday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowledge Quest (Universal Parenting Place), 990 College Park Drive, suite 104. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Nature at Night Thursday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join an MBG staff member on an evening guided tour of the gardens. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Chef Eddie Hernandez will discuss and sign his new cookbook, “Turnip Greens and Tortillas,” Thursday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Hernandez is co-owner and executive chef of Atlanta-based restaurant chain Taqueria del Sol. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Hattiloo Theatre performs August Wilson’s “Jitney” Friday, April 20, through May 13 at 37 S. Cooper St. Visit hattiloo.org for showtimes and tickets.