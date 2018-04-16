The Week Ahead: April 16-20

VOL. 133 | NO. 76 | Monday, April 16, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! It’s time for Africa in April, which in the minds of many Memphians, is the seasonal kick-off for festivals. The annual Southern Hot Wing Festival comes this weekend on Tiger Lane, so get ready for good times to replace that winter weather. Check out what else you need to know about in The Week Ahead...

Hope House is holding its annual Hoedown for Hope fundraiser Friday at Propcellar, 2585 Summer Ave. A VIP cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and doors officially open at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature Southern food, specialty drinks, a mechanical bull, silent auction and live music.

The Maria Montessori School hosts its 15th annual Regatta and Duck Race Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school’s campus in Harbor Town, 740 Harbor Bend Road. The day includes the inaugural Duck 5K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run, the traditional Duck Race and Wacky Boat Contest, games, dessert contest, kayaking and more.

Three companies will be seeking tax incentives from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County on Wednesday. OMO Energy & Technology is looking for a 10-year Fast Track PILOT to invest $3 million into a biodiesel at 2550 and 2560 Channel Ave., Enclara Pharmacia is asking for a nine-year Expansion PILOT to invest $11 million in its 2525 Horizon Lake Drive facility, and Franklin Sports Inc. is seeking a six-year Jobs PILOT for a $16 million expansion project that will add 27 new jobs with an average salary of $39,722, excluding benefits.

On Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum at 450 Mulberry St. will host a discussion with the editors of “An Unseen Light: Black Struggles for Freedom in Memphis, Tennessee.” In the book, 17 scholars examine the city’s role in African-American history. Editors Aram Goudsouzian and Charles McKinney will be joined by four of the authors – Beverly Bond, Charles Hughes, Zandria Robinson and Elton Weaver.

The 32nd annual Africa in April festival opens Wednesday with its International Entrepreneur’s Day and luncheon before the festival itself begins Friday in Robert R. Church Park, and on Beale Street with an International Diversity Parade at 10 a.m. The festival, this year honoring Equatorial Guinea, runs through Sunday. It is a combination of a marketplace with live music, food and lots of culture.

The Halloran Centre at The Orpheum, 225 S. Main St., is hosting Jim Witter on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with the performer set to entertain crowds with the music of James Taylor and Carole King. It’s part of the On Stage at the Halloran Centre 2017-2018 Music Series. Witter has been doing this for three decades, performing his own music as well as that of stars like Billy Joel and Elton John. Tickets are $30 via Ticketmaster. Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you’ve got to do is … click the link for more details.

Shelby County commissioners meet Monday at 3 p.m. as they continue to move closer to budget season. This is the time of the year when the committee meetings held on Wednesdays of alternate weeks become more interesting. That’s where commissioners search for clues and begin to map out strategies for budget items they want to see.

Monday’s 11-item agenda includes an interlocal agreement between county government and Lakeland for fire and emergency services that goes both ways. And there is a $959,000 contract for bicycle and pedestrian lanes on North Highland Street between Chelsea Avenue and James Road that are part of the Wolf River Greenway project. Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell takes his final budget proposal to the commission next month.

National School Walkout – a protest by students across the nation to protest gun violence – is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with some participation in Memphis. The movement that has focused on school shootings like the recent massacre in Parkland, Florida, has been different in Memphis. Students organizing the local protests here, including a local version of the March For Our Lives last month, have talked about gun violence away from and on school campuses and called for Congress to enact stricter gun-control measures.

More than 70 teams will bring their chicken wing recipes and sauces to the Southern Hot Wing Festival on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on Tiger Lane. There will be plenty of music and entertainment, too. Proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis. Event runs until 7 p.m.

Early voting in advance of the May 1 election day for Shelby County primaries continues all week with information on the 21 early voting sites and their hours at the Shelby County Election Commission website. The early voting period runs through April 26. DEMOCRACY.

The Memphis Redbirds play the Iowa Cubs at 11:05 a.m. Monday at AutoZone Park, wrapping up their first homestand of the 2018 season. Tickets are available at the box office or by calling 901-721-6000.

University of Memphis baseball will play Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at AutoZone Park in a non-conference game and then take on East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference series at home with games at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

