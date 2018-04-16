VOL. 133 | NO. 76 | Monday, April 16, 2018

Dixon Prepares to Break Ground on New Education Building

Dixon Gallery and Gardens will break ground on construction of a new education building later this spring.

The 6,000-square-foot building is being built with a $2.5 million gift from Liz and Tommy Farnsworth. It is one of the largest contributions in the history of the fine art museum and public garden at 4339 Park Ave.

The new education building, named in honor of the Farnsworths, will have indoor and outdoor classrooms, a permanent interactive gallery, storage rooms and office space for the Dixon staff. It will include a bus drop off area for school groups, and the public will access the structure through the museum.

The education building will be surrounded by interactive learning gardens.

The building is being designed by architect Brady Moore to be compatible with the Neo-Georgian architecture of the original building. The general contractor is Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc.

Dixon officials plan to break ground later this month or in May, with an opening date in early spring 2019. The building will be the first museum expansion since 1985.

– Bill Dries

St. Jude Launches Cloud-Based Data Platform for Researchers

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has launched a new cloud-based data-sharing and research collaboration platform called St. Jude Cloud, an online portal with benefits that include giving researchers quick access to the largest public repository of pediatric cancer genomics data in the world.

St. Jude Cloud was developed as a partnership between the hospital, a biomedical informatics and data management company called DNAnexus and computing giant Microsoft. Among other thing, the new system offers data mining capabilities – which are important to researchers who want to study and find patterns in large data sets – as well as analysis and more, all in a secure cloud-based environment.

The pediatric cancer genomics data available to researchers through the platform is expected to include the availability of 10,000 whole-genome sequences available through St. Jude Cloud by next year. Currently, the platform includes thousands of datasets from more than 5,000 pediatric cancer patients and survivors – data that’s been generated from three large St. Jude-supported efforts.

They include the St. Jude–Washington University Pediatric Cancer Genome Project, which was designed to help provide an understanding of the genetic origins of childhood cancers; the Genomes for Kids clinical trial, focused on moving whole genome sequencing into the clinic; and the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort study, which conducts clinical evaluations on thousands of pediatric cancer survivors throughout their lives.

The St. Jude Cloud platform includes a collection of tools to help users gain insights from genomics data. The platform also makes it possible for researchers to explore St. Jude data – or results that the users have generated and uploaded on their own – with something called ProteinPaint. That’s a genomic visualization engine developed at St. Jude.

One example of how the St. Jude Cloud can be used: St. Jude points to one of its own scientists who in only a few days was able to use the platform to replicate experimental findings that took the research team originally more than two years to pull together.

– Andy Meek

Cordova’s Tyler Harris Chooses Tigers; Hardaway’s Staff in Flux

Cordova guard Tyler Harris on Friday signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Memphis. Harris led the city in scoring this past season with a 30.3 average.

Harris joins East High’s Alex Lomax in new coach Penny Hardaway’s first wave of recruits. They’re the first local players to sign with Memphis in three years.

Meantime, multiple media reports indicate that former Memphis Grizzlies player Mike Miller is close to joining Hardaway’s staff as an assistant coach. Several weeks ago, cbssports.com reported Hardaway had reached out to Larry Brown about an assistant’s position. Brown is the only coach to win both an NBA and NCAA championship as a head coach.

– Don Wade

Germantown Multifamily Project Files Nearly $10M in Permits

Thompson Thrift Development has filed $9.6 million in building permit applications with construction code enforcement officials to move ahead with a Germantown multifamily project.

Known as the Watermark at Forest Hill Heights, the 310-unit complex is slated for a 17.7-acre site on the north side of Crestwyn Hill Drive east of Tyndale Drive.

In total, eight permits totaling $9.6 million were filed for two- and three-story multifamily buildings at various addresses.

The applications list Humphreys & Partners Architects of Dallas, Texas, as the architect and Integrity Structural Corp. as the engineer. No contractor was listed.

Thompson Thrift’s final site plan for the Watermark at Forest Hill Heights was approved by Germantown Planning Commission on Nov. 7.

– Patrick Lantrip

Methodist Le Bonheur Patient Records Now on iPhone

Patients of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare now have access to their medical information through the health app available on Apple’s iOS mobile platform.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare supports Health Records on the iPhone, which brings together hospitals, clinics and the existing Apple health app to make it easy for patients to see their available medical data from multiple providers whenever they choose. Before, patients’ medical records were held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log into each provider’s website and piece together the information manually.

Now, patients will have medical information from participating institutions organized into one view, covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals, and will receive notifications when their data is updated.

Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user’s iPhone passcode.

– Andy Meek