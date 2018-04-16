Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 76 | Monday, April 16, 2018

Immigration Raid at Tennessee Plant Inspires March

The Associated Press

Updated 9:25PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) – Tennesseans took to the streets a week after 97 people were detained in an immigration raid at a meat packing plant.

WBIR-TV reports more than 100 people marched Thursday in Morristown, holding pictures of those detained in the raid at the Southeastern Provision plant in Grainger County.

Thirty-two people were released, while 10 people were to make their first appearance in federal court Friday. One person was arrested on state charges. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Immigration and Refugee Rights Coalition says the 54 who remain in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody were taken to Louisiana.

Thursday's march was one of several vigils held in the raid's wake.

Morristown is around 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Knoxville, and on the other side of the Cherokee Reservoir from Grainger County.

___

Information from: WBIR-TV, www.wbir.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 95 380 5,534
MORTGAGES 105 465 6,600
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 9 64 1,030
BUILDING PERMITS 155 848 11,585
BANKRUPTCIES 69 314 4,088
BUSINESS LICENSES 30 158 2,179
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 164 2,380
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 97 1,127

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.