VOL. 133 | NO. 76 | Monday, April 16, 2018

The Mississippi River Commission will host a public meeting aboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi as part of its annual high-water inspection trip Tuesday, April 17, at 9 a.m. at Beale Street Landing, 251 Riverside Drive. Interested parties are invited to present views on matters affecting the water resources infrastructure needs in the region, including flood control, environmental issues, recreation and more.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Business coach Phil Kruger will present “The Entrepreneur Index: Will you make a good entrepreneur?” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey will discuss and sign his latest book, “Bad Men and Wicked Women” Wednesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Nature at Night Thursday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join an MBG staff member on an evening guided tour of the gardens. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Stupid F#!&ing Bird” Friday, April 20, through May 13 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concert series hosts the Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra Friday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The concert series, presented by Memphis Public Libraries, the Levitt Shell and the Memphis Library Foundation, continues every other Friday through May 4. Cost is free; food and drink available for purchase. Visit levittshell.org/5fridaysofjazz for details.

The Orpheum Theatre’s 2017-18 On Stage at the Halloran series wraps up with Jim Witter’s Fire & Rain Friday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. The show celebrates the era of James Taylor and Carole King. Tickets are $30. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.