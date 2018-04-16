Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 76 | Monday, April 16, 2018

Around Memphis: April 16, 2018

Daily News staff

Updated 2:46PM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

‘Elvis Presley: The Searcher’: 10 Things We Learned From Epic New Doc
David Chu, Rolling Stone

The Evolution of Domestic Spying Since MLK in Memphis
Brentin Mock, CityLab

Penny Hardaway is Making a Huge Mistake with Offer to Larry Brown
Andrew Doughty, herosports.com

Sixty years after partnering with MLK, James Lawson still sees racism everywhere. Yet his optimism remains
Carla Hall, The Los Angeles Times

Memphis Teen's Prom Dress Goes Viral
Dave Detling, Local Memphis

MLK50 raises $1.5 million scholarship to help minority students in Memphis
The Pathway

2018 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions, Breaking Down Prospects on the Rise
Joe Tansey, bleacherreport.com

School leaders say it’ll take $1 billion to educate Memphis students
Laura Faith Kebede, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Once Upon a Time in Memphis: Martin Luther King and William Faulkner
Stuart Mitchner, Town Topics

Rhodes Startup QuikFix Offers Services to Homeowners at Affordable Rates
Nathan Spencer, Choose901

How 2018 QBs Grade vs. First-Rounders from Past Decade
Todd McShay, espn.com

College student from Memphis wins on ‘Jeopardy!’
Staff, wreg.com

Pope Francis accepts Memphis Image of Marchers at Lorraine Motel
Joe Birch, WMC Action News 5

Apple Maps Now Supports Transit in Tennessee, Including Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville Areas
Joe Rossignol, MacRumors

Meet Two Emerging Designers For Memphis Fashion Week
Holly Whitfield, I Love Memphis

Why this Memphis history teacher sought to create a ‘calming slice of Africa’ in his classroom
Caroline Bauman, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Students cover MLK assassination anniversary in Memphis
Phoebe Harms, The Ithacan

