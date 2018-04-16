VOL. 133 | NO. 76 | Monday, April 16, 2018
Around Memphis: April 16, 2018
Daily News staff
Updated 2:46PM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…
‘Elvis Presley: The Searcher’: 10 Things We Learned From Epic New Doc
David Chu, Rolling Stone
The Evolution of Domestic Spying Since MLK in Memphis
Brentin Mock, CityLab
Penny Hardaway is Making a Huge Mistake with Offer to Larry Brown
Andrew Doughty, herosports.com
Sixty years after partnering with MLK, James Lawson still sees racism everywhere. Yet his optimism remains
Carla Hall, The Los Angeles Times
Memphis Teen's Prom Dress Goes Viral
Dave Detling, Local Memphis
MLK50 raises $1.5 million scholarship to help minority students in Memphis
The Pathway
2018 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions, Breaking Down Prospects on the Rise
Joe Tansey, bleacherreport.com
School leaders say it’ll take $1 billion to educate Memphis students
Laura Faith Kebede, Chalkbeat Tennessee
Once Upon a Time in Memphis: Martin Luther King and William Faulkner
Stuart Mitchner, Town Topics
Rhodes Startup QuikFix Offers Services to Homeowners at Affordable Rates
Nathan Spencer, Choose901
How 2018 QBs Grade vs. First-Rounders from Past Decade
Todd McShay, espn.com
College student from Memphis wins on ‘Jeopardy!’
Staff, wreg.com
Pope Francis accepts Memphis Image of Marchers at Lorraine Motel
Joe Birch, WMC Action News 5
Apple Maps Now Supports Transit in Tennessee, Including Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville Areas
Joe Rossignol, MacRumors
Meet Two Emerging Designers For Memphis Fashion Week
Holly Whitfield, I Love Memphis
Why this Memphis history teacher sought to create a ‘calming slice of Africa’ in his classroom
Caroline Bauman, Chalkbeat Tennessee
Students cover MLK assassination anniversary in Memphis
Phoebe Harms, The Ithacan