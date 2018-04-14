USL Memphis to Operate Memphis City FC in 2018

VOL. 11 | NO. 15 | Saturday, April 14, 2018

USL Memphis has acquired Memphis City FC and will operate it as a Premier Development League (PDL) franchise starting with the 2018 PDL season, with the first match set for Saturday, May 12.

Tryouts will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Memphis University School. The fee to register for tryouts is $35 and can be done at www.usl2memphis.com/pdl.

More information about the 2018 Memphis City FC PDL season, including its head coach and home field, will be available in the coming weeks.

“We applaud all of the work that Doug Kranz and Dan Collins did to establish Memphis City, and we look forward to building upon their success,” USL Memphis President Craig Unger said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “This is an exciting first step in unifying professional soccer in Memphis.”

Said USL Memphis sporting director Andrew Bell: “This is an important part of our player development program, and we are looking to start that process with the upcoming 2018 PDL season. Operating Memphis City FC in the PDL will allow us to work closely with the local college soccer programs and also take a look at some elite local high school players as we help support the existing Memphis soccer community.”

The PDL features 74 franchises in four conferences throughout the United States and Canada, including 18 clubs that are owned and operated by a professional club, or that hold a partnership with a professional club.

The PDL has proven to be an important stepping-stone for top professionals now playing throughout the world, with more than 70 percent of all Major League Soccer selections since 2010 having PDL experience, including 66 selections in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

The PDL season consists of 14 regular season matches for each team, seven home and seven away, and provides elite collegiate players the opportunity to taste a higher level of competition while maintaining their eligibility. In addition to league play, PDL teams compete in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as well as various exhibitions.