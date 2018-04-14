VOL. 11 | NO. 15 | Saturday, April 14, 2018

Haslam Says He Will Sign Sunday Alcohol Sales Bill

Gov. Bill Haslam is deferring to the will of the Legislature and has indicated he will sign the Sunday wine/liquor sales bill when it reaches his desk, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals.

The General Assembly passed the legislation this week by a 55-35 vote in the House and a 17-11 margin in the Senate.

During debates on the floor in both houses, one of the recurring themes of opposition was that such a law would put mom-and-pop package stores out of business. The convenience of consumers being able to pick up wine in grocery stores as they shopped for food on Sundays – the single largest day for grocery sales in a week, it was revealed – was going to sink any small package store that had survived wine sales in grocery stores Monday through Saturday.

Grocery stores will not be able sell liquor, but package stores will have that right if they choose to open on Sundays. The package stores also will get a head start – they can open for business on Sundays as soon as Haslam signs the bill, but grocers will have to wait until Jan. 1, 2019, to sell wine.

The legislation could hit Haslam’s desk sometime next week, Donnals said.

Meanwhile, Rob Ikard, president and CEO of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association, was asked if he might push for liquor sales in grocery stores next year.

Ikard said he had no plans to and was too exhausted to think about it.

– Sam Stockard

Prospect Lomax Signs With Memphis Tigers

Guard Alex Lomax (East High School) officially signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, April 11, to play for Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis.

Lomax becomes the first Memphis signee for the Tigers in three years. And it might not have happened.

He originally was committed to Wichita State University. But after Memphis fired Tubby Smith and hired Hardaway, Wichita State agreed to release Lomax from his national letter of intent.

Lomax has played for Hardaway on one team or another since grade school. He earned state Mr. Basketball honors as a sophomore and junior at East. And Hardaway’s East team won its third straight state title before he was formally announced as coach at Memphis.

Both Rivals and ESPN rate the 5-foot-10 Lomax as a four-star prospect.

Another sought-after local prospect, Cordova’s Tyler Harris, has said he will announce his college decision on Friday, April 13.

His choice is believed to be between Memphis and Baylor.

– Don Wade

New Restaurant Concept Coming to Overton Square

A new upscale restaurant called Bogard that will serve contemporary Southern-inspired dishes has signed a 3,790-square-foot lease in Overton Square, Loeb Properties Inc. has announced.

The restaurant partially takes its name from co-owner Edward Bogard, and is an acronym for “Buying One Gives Another Rare Dish,” as each meal purchased at the restaurant will provide another meal for a person in need thanks to a partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank.

Ed Cabagiao and Ben McLean have been tapped as operating managers for the new venue that will occupy the former Stanley Bar-B-Que space at 2110 Madison Ave.

Loeb was represented by Aaron Petree in the lease; Bogard was represented by Barry Maynard of LRG.

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins is another co-owner of Bogard, as is Preston Butts Jr. They said they were inspired to partner in the project by Edward Bogard’s message and dedication to giving back.

Edward Bogard is the philanthropic designer, founder and CEO of SoGiv, the world’s first nonprofit shoe design company. The limited-edition shoes SoGiv designs and sells help charitable causes around the world, as 100 percent of shoe sales go to the various charities.

– Patrick Lantrip

Regions Bank Opens New Lakeland Branch

Regions Bank has opened a new branch in Lakeland that it calls one of the bank’s most modern locations in the Memphis area.

Among other amenities, the new branch at the corner of Canada Road and U.S. 64 is the latest Regions location to offer Regions video banking, featuring three video banking ATMs in the drive-through as well as a walk-up video banking ATM in the foyer.

Video banking ATMs let customers connect with a Regions Video Banker via live, two-way video for more personal service.

Regions video bankers can also help people with account maintenance and general inquiries.

Other features include Regions’ facial recognition and fingerprint technology for customers using safe deposit boxes. The open design of the branch also means there are no teller lines.

A grand opening for the new branch is set for April 21.

– Andy Meek

Past Tigers Will Coach At Friday Night Stripes

Former Tiger football greats DeAngelo Williams and Jake Elliott will serve as coaches at the annual Friday Night Stripes on April 13 at the Liberty Bowl.

Elliott won this year’s Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, perhaps clinching the game with a 46-yard field goal with 1:10 left that put his team ahead of the New England Patriots 41-33.

He was 3-for-3 on field goals in the game, including the 46-yarder that was the longest field goal made by a rookie in a Super Bowl.

While at Memphis, Elliott converted all 202 of his extra point attempts and is the Tigers’ all-time leader in scoring (445 points).

Williams spent 11 years in the NFL, accumulating 11,056 all-purpose yards, including 8,096 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns.

He was an All-American at Memphis, where he set two NCAA records with 34 games of 100-plus yards rushing and 7,573 all-purpose yards.

The Tiger Walk will open the night’s festivities at 6 p.m. followed by the 7 p.m. contest. The Highland Hundred Booster Club will hold its annual Les Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament at Colonial Country Club at 7 a.m. Friday morning along with a barbecue contest later in the day.

Visit highlandhundred.org for information on the golf tournament and barbecue content, and gotigersgo.com for information on the football game.

– Don Wade

Volunteers Sought For Comcast Cares Day in April

This month, more than 500 local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners will volunteer at seven different projects in Memphis as part of the 17th annual Comcast Cares Day.

It is the nation’s largest single-day corporate volunteer event.

During April, a variety of “Comcast Cares Day” volunteer projects in Memphis such as park clean-ups, meal preparation opportunities, blood drives and more will support local organizations, including the Overton Park Conservancy, Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association and Memphis City Year.

Additional volunteers are needed and encouraged to get involved by registering at comcastinthecommunity.com.

On Saturday, April 21, Comcast’s signature event in Memphis, the “Little Learners Mural” project, will bring more than 100 volunteers, elected officials including Mayor Jim Strickland, and community partners such as City Year, to Caldwell Guthrie Elementary School.

Volunteers will paint murals throughout the school to motivate and inspire students and improve their school experiences.

Volunteers will also work to increase curb appeal by picking up trash and landscaping the area.

“City Year Memphis is a proud national partner with Comcast and we are honored to serve the Smokey City/Klondike community through our Comcast Cares Day project at Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary,” said Catherine Cushinberry, executive director and vice president of City Year Memphis.

The Comcast Foundation will also provide grants to local community partner organizations across the country on behalf of everyone who volunteers on Comcast Cares Day. The grants will help Comcast’s community partners continue their mission of serving the community throughout the year.

To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded more than $22 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations who have served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.

– Daily News staff

Airport to Unveil Photos Of King’s Last Flights

Memphis International Airport is set to unveil a photography exhibition Thursday, April 12, that commemorates the last trip taken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Martin’s Last Flights” will feature several never-before-seen images taken by Memphis photojournalist Ernest C. Withers, including shots of King arriving at Memphis International Airport with Dorothy Cotton and Ralph Abernathy after a flight delay in Atlanta due to a bomb scare.

Another photo shows James Bevel, James Orange, Bernard Lee and Andrew Young loading King’s casket on an American Airlines plane chartered by Robert Kennedy.

The unveiling, which will take place at 9:15 a.m. in Delta Air Lines’ Ticket Lobby B, will include remarks by Memphis City Council chairman Berlin Boyd, Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority president and CEO Scott Brockman, Withers Collection Museum & Gallery executive director Rosalind Withers, Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

– Patrick Lantrip

CCRFC Approves Change In Wessman Hotel Project

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp. has approved a change in the development team planning an Arrive Hotel in the former Memphis College of Art graduate school, 477 S. Main St., and granted an extension on the time the owners have to close on the project.

The CCRFC board on Tuesday, April 10, granted a request by the project’s principals that effectively removes the original developer, Wessman Holdings LLC, from the development.

Wessman Holdings LLC had purchased the former graduate school in late 2016 with plans to develop the 62-room hotel. But principal John Wessman was charged with public corruption in Riverside County, California in February 2017, two days after the CCRFC board granted the hotel a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive.

With the change, the project is being led by Arrive MEM Development LLC, which puts the development directly in the hands of the hotel’s manager, Arrive Hotels & Restaurants. It also replaces the initial PILOT applicant, 477 Memphis Hotel LLC, with a new applicant, South Main Hotel LLC.

Originally the group was to close on the deal one year after the PILOT was granted. But the corporate restructuring “took materially longer than expected,” the developers wrote in a letter to the CCRFC board, necessitating their request to extend the closing timeline.

In other action, the CCRFC board approved up to $240,000 in funding for the Downtown Parking Authority to conduct a Downtown parking study through Nelson Nygaard Consulting Associates Inc. The firm was selected in late 2017. The Downtown Parking Authority is working with the Memphis Medical District Collaborative on the study.

– Bill Dries

Council Moves Closer To De-Annexations

Memphis City Council members approved Tuesday, April 10, on the second of three readings ordinances for the de-annexation of part of Eads and an uninhabited area of the southwest Memphis flood plain.

In other action, the council approved on the second of three readings the ordinances that commit the city to partial funding of an expansion of prekindergarten classrooms across Shelby County.

Council members also approved funding of $250,000 for a driver’s license reinstatement and diversion program. Working with the General Sessions Court clerk and the City Court clerk, the council fund will go to help individuals who meet program guidelines clear court fees they owe that have led to their driver’s license being suspended or revoked. The council is using the $100,000 it was allocated for MLK50 activities and initiatives.

The city fire station at 211 Jackson Ave. was sold to ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness arm of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for $1.7 million by council resolution Tuesday. In a separate resolution, the city sold the Vehicle Services Center and Sign Shop, both located beneath the Danny Thomas Boulevard overpass, to St. Jude at their appraised value of $3.3 million.

– Bill Dries

Green Dot Gets $3M Loan For Bluff City High School

Green Dot Public Schools is preparing for renovations of its Bluff City High School in Hickory Hill with a $3 million loan from Nonprofit Finance Fund and Boston Community Capital.

The loan is for further renovations, including modular buildings for classrooms and staff offices, at the charter school’s campus in what was Solid Rock Christian Church, 4100 Ross Road.

Bluff City High is the first charter school in the state approved and overseen directly by the Tennessee Board of Education.

The school opened last fall with a ninth-grade class and is phasing in other grades across several school years with a goal of serving grades 9-12 by 2021.

The Green Dot loan is the sixth loan the two organizations have made to charter schools in Tennessee.

– Bill Dries

GTx Completes Enrollment In Latest Clinical Trial

Memphis-based biopharmaceutical company GTx Inc. reports it has completed patient enrollment several months ahead of schedule in its placebo-controlled, Phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm in postmenopausal women with stress urinary incontinence, or SUI.

The ASTRID (Assessing Enobosarm for Stress Urinary Incontinence Disorder) trial enrolled 493 women at more than 60 clinical trial centers across the United States, GTx reported Monday, April 9. Top-line results are expected early in the fourth quarter.

“Due to overwhelming interest from women wanting to participate in the clinical trial, and the extraordinary teamwork by the clinical trial centers, enrollment in the ASTRID trial was completed in approximately eight months, with enrollment exceeding the 400 patients planned per protocol,” GTx executive chairman Robert J. Wills said in a statement.

Stress urinary incontinence refers to the unintentional leakage of urine during activities that increase abdominal pressure such as coughing, sneezing or physical exercise. SUI, the most common type of incontinence suffered by women, affects up to 35 percent of adult women in the United States.

A variety of treatments are used to treat SUI in women, including behavioral modification and pelvic floor physical therapy, especially as initial treatment options. As the condition worsens, bulking agents and surgical procedures are often the most widely used treatments.

GTx reported in March that a clinical trial of 3 mg enobosarm reduced episodes of urge incontinence by 68 percent in female patients who experienced UI and stress urinary incontinence.

GTx shares were trading at $18.45 midday Wednesday. It has ranged between $2.73 and $23.40 in the past year.

– Daily News staff

Rajun Cajun Festival Returns Sunday

The annual Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival benefiting Porter-Leath returns Downtown Sunday, April 15, from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. at Wagner Place and Riverside Drive, between Union Avenue and Beale Street.

The 26th annual event, sponsored by Stinson’s Industrial, is the largest one-day crawfish festival in the Mid-South, according to Porter-Leath, and will feature more than 17,000 pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish. In addition to crawfish, more than two dozen food trucks will offer a variety of foods, including barbecue, burgers and traditional carnival fare.

Porter-Leath maintains free admission to the Rajun Cajun festival in order to welcome all Mid-South families. The event includes fun for all ages, including crawfish bobbing, eating and racing contests, along with a play zone on Riverside Drive for children 12 and younger.

In addition, Rajun Cajun will feature three stages of live music – including performances by Marcella + Her Lovers, Freeworld, Black Oak Arkansas, The ShotGunBillys and The Bar-Kays – and a gumbo cook-off with 24 teams.

For a VIP experience, festival-goers can buy tickets to the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust Swamp Tent tickets in advance for $125 per person or $225 per pair. The tickets include unlimited crawfish and Cajun cuisine from noon until 6 p.m., plus two drink tickets, each good for a margarita or hurricane.

Proceeds from the festival support Porter-Leath’s mission of empowering more than 46,000 Mid-South children and families to achieve healthy, optimal and independent lifestyles.

For more information or VIP tickets, visit rajuncajunmemphis.org.

– Daily News staff

First Tennessee to Put $4B In Community Investment

Memphis-based First Tennessee Bank, along with its newly acquired Capital Bank, are launching a five-year, nearly $4 billion effort to expand the availability of financial resources in low- to moderate-income communities across an eight-state footprint.

The plan – covering communities in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia – includes mortgage and small business lending, community development lending, philanthropy and spending with minority-owned suppliers and marketing firms. Expanding physical access to financial services in low- to moderate-income communities is also part of this push.

The effort, which is an agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and its community-based members across the Southeast, will run until 2022.

“Our company is dedicated to supporting the success of underserved individuals and strengthening communities across our footprint,” said Bryan Jordan, chairman and CEO of First Horizon National Corp., in a statement about the plan. “We believe our new $4 billion investment will take our longstanding community commitment to the next level by spurring growth and sustainable economic development.”

The plan includes a $515 million funding of home purchase and rehabilitation mortgage lending; $1.9 billion in small business lending; $1.5 billion in community development and multifamily lending and investments; and $40 million in grants and philanthropy.

The bank also plans to earmark 3 percent to 6 percent of its supplier spending for minority-owned businesses, as well as a portion of its marketing budget to minority-owned firms.

Marcia Lewis, executive director of the Memphis Housing Authority, said the plan will provide low-income households with access to services “that will build their self-sufficiency, independence from government assistance and improve their future.”

– Andy Meek

Wunderlich Downtown HQ Opens Next Week

This time next week, Memphis-based investment firm Wunderlich Securities Inc. will start to be settled into the company’s new Downtown Memphis headquarters, in One Commerce Square, suite 1800.

Wunderlich’s relocation of staff from its headquarters in East Memphis gets underway this weekend, and the move is being carried out over a few weekends to ensure no disruption in day-to-day business.

Meanwhile, Wunderlich is planning to open a second wealth management branch in East Memphis on April 23, in Triad Center I at 6000 Poplar Ave.

Wunderlich founder and CEO Gary Wunderlich said the news signals “a new era of growth for our firm.”

“We’ve made a long-term commitment to Memphis, and I’m more excited than ever about the opportunities ahead to expand our successful wealth management platform both locally and throughout our footprint,” he said.

Most of Wunderlich’s 110 local employees are moving to the Downtown tower. Corporate executives and several wealth management advisers will be in place on Monday, April 16.

The moves are taking place over three weekends, with the firm’s operations, information technology, human resources and other administrative teams moving to One Commerce during the last weekend in April and a completion of the move targeted for May 1.

The East Memphis wealth management branch will be home to eight financial advisers and support staff.

In June, Wunderlich is hosting a meeting for senior-level managers from its 24 branch locations at the new headquarters, which will support a network of more than 200 financial advisers across 14 states.

Wunderlich, which was founded in 1996 and called 6000 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis its home for more than a decade, signed a lease for 30,000 square feet of space at One Commerce Square last year.

– Andy Meek

Former Bar Louie Space Lands New Tenant

The team behind Flight restaurant Downtown and Southern Social in Germantown – Tom Powers and Russ Graham – are the new tenants for the cornerstone space in Overton Square occupied until recently by Bar Louie.

Loeb Properties Inc. announced Tuesday, April 10, that Porch & Parlor will begin the conversion of the Bar Louie space on the southwest corner of Madison Avenue and Cooper Street within the next month, describing it as “a fine-dining concept.”

Memphis Louie LLC, the company that owned Bar Louie, filed for bankruptcy reorganization a year ago. Loeb Properties and Overton Square South LLC filed a motion to allow it to continue plans to find a new tenant for the space.

Bar Louie closed earlier this year after being among the first new tenants in the refurbished entertainment district five years ago.

The 5,982 square feet of space, including a patio at the corner, undergoes the conversion to a new concept in a second wave of activity in the square, including the recent opening of Hopdoddy, a burger chain out of Austin, Texas, on the southeast corner of Madison and Cooper.

Just south of what is to be Porch & Parlor is the site of a $24 million boutique hotel where there is now parking fronting on Cooper at Trimble Place.

Lafayette’s Music Room is expanding into the bay to its east with plans for a storefront called Midtown Mercantile that will sell Midtown-themed merchandise.

The Flats at Overton Square, a multifamily development, is planned for what is now a car lot further west on Madison.

And Indian Pass Raw Bar, a Florida seafood restaurant, recently opened in the space at 2059 Madison on the square’s southern end that was formerly home to Chiwawa.

– Bill Dries

Holy Rosary Urges Memphis To ‘Go Blue for Autism’

Holy Rosary School’s ANGEL Program (Autism iNtervention and Guidance for Early Learners) is recognizing Autism Awareness Month in April through its “Go Blue for Autism” light bulb sale, a fundraising effort that is part of a national campaign for greater awareness and understanding of autism.

The sale coincides with World Autism Month, organized by Autism Speaks to increase understanding and acceptance of the autism spectrum. As part of the international event, individuals and organizations are encouraged to light their homes and businesses in blue.

“While some may hear about autism this month, for families like mine, autism is a part of their everyday lives. Luckily for us, Holy Rosary provides a school within its school for students on the autism spectrum,” said Gene Mangiante, former program parent and board president of the ANGEL Program Fund, which organizes the April fundraiser.

The ANGEL Program was started in 2010 to help students on the autism spectrum learn alongside their classmates while also receiving the individualized instruction and support they need to feel engaged and be successful in the classroom.

The program uses innovative teaching techniques and services based upon the principles of applied behavior analysis, the only scientifically proven and evidence-based therapy for children living with autism.

“Studies show that early intervention through ABA therapy is key to improving outcomes for children on the autism spectrum,” said Falon Roberson, ANGEL Program coordinator and licensed behavior analyst. “The goal for our team is to provide each of our students in the program the tools they need to achieve their fullest potential, focusing on their individual strengths and using positive reinforcements.”

Learn more about Holy Rosary’s ANGEL Program and order "Go Blue for Autism" light bulbs at theangelprogram.com.

– Daily News staff

$14M Building Permit Filed For Thomas & Betts Move

A $14 million building permit application has been filed with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement for renovations to an office building at 860 Ridge Lake Blvd. in East Memphis for Thomas & Betts Corp.

The application lists ABB as the tenant and Boyle Investment Co. as the owner, but it does not list a contractor.

The building is located within Boyle’s Ridgeway Center office development off Poplar Avenue, just east of Interstate 240.

ABB bought Thomas & Betts in early 2012 for $3.9 billion.

Thomas & Betts, which now operates as a business unit within ABB’s $10 billion Electrification Products division, is preparing to move its headquarters from Southwind to the building in Ridgeway Center that has been occupied by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, which is wrapping up a move of its corporate headquarters from 860 Ridge Lake Blvd. to the former Peabody Place Mall Downtown.

Memphis-based Thomas & Betts was awarded a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, incentive to relocate its corporate headquarters from Southwind to the Ridgeway Center and consolidate its regional research and development functions.

The tax incentives approved last July by the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County allow T&B to retain 523 jobs and create 75 net new jobs with an average salary of $86,788.

Officials with EDGE estimate the expansion project will generate $45 million in local tax revenues during the term of the PILOT, while resulting in a $3.1 million benefit to T&B.

The low-voltage electrical components and products manufacturer is investing $20.7 million in the headquarters relocation and consolidation of operations.

The PILOT requires T&B to spend at least $2.3 million with Memphis and Shelby County certified minority and women business enterprises (MWBEs).

– Daily News staff

UTHSC Addiction Center To Host Opioid Forums

The Center for Addiction Science at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the Memphis Area Prevention Coalition will present forums April 18 and 19 to educate health care providers, first responders and the public on recognizing and treating opioid use disorder.

The Medical Forum on Addiction and Overdose will be held April 18 at 11:30 a.m. (includes lunch), and repeats April 19 at 8:30 a.m. (includes breakfast).

Both sessions are free and open to the public and will be held in the Freeman Auditorium at UTHSC’s Hamilton Eye Institute, 930 Madison Ave., third floor.

The forums aim to educate participants on the signs and symptoms of opioid use disorder, provide an overview of the science of addiction, assist practitioners in diagnosing and treating patients with opioid use disorder, and to discuss the use of Narcan, the drug used to resuscitate an individual who has overdosed on opioids.

The panel will also discuss issues surrounding the trafficking of opioids in West Tennessee. The speakers are:

• Dr. Shawn Hamm, associate professor and physician in the Center for Addiction Science at UTHSC

• Dr. Drew Blackstock, a board-certified family medicine physician and an addiction medicine fellow at UTHSC

• Jack Wyatt, executive director of the Memphis Area Prevention Coalition

• Joseph Griffith, special assistant U.S. attorney

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 1,631 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses in 2016, the highest annual number in state history.

The Center for Addiction Science at UTHSC was launched to combat the addiction epidemic in Tennessee. The center was named the first Center of Excellence in Addiction Medicine in the country by The Addiction Medicine Foundation in 2016.

Registration is requested by April 17. For more information or to register, email yashica.moody@uthsc.edu or call the UTHSC Center for Addiction Science at 901-866-8630.

– Daily News staff

AutoZone Liberty Bowl To Honor Priscilla Presley

The annual Distinguished Citizen Award given out by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will this year go to Priscilla Presley in ceremonies on Sunday, June 24.

Presley, who is an entrepreneur and philanthropist as well as an actress, author and producer, also was a driving force behind opening Graceland to the public.

She will receive the award at the Memphis Hilton Hotel on June 24; cocktail reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the award presentation at 6:30 p.m. A live auction and silent auction will be part of the evening, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Previous Distinguished Citizen Award winners include St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, FedEx founder Fred Smith, AutoZone founder Pitt Hyde, and sports legends such as Paul “Bear” Bryant, Lou Holtz, Tony Dungy and Archie Manning.

Individual seats for the dinner are $100 and a table of 10 may be purchased for $1,000. To make a reservation, call the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 901-795-7700.

– Don Wade

Downtown Office Building Sells for $1.1 Million

National Housing Corp. of Memphis has purchased a 226,848-square-foot office building in Downtown Memphis, according to a March 30 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register.

Robert Goldman, president of National Housing Corp., purchased the building from First Horizon, doing business as First Tennessee Bank National Association, for $1.1 million.

Built in 1971, the Class B office building was appraised for $2.1 million in 2017 by the Shelby County Property Assessor.

– Patrick Lantrip