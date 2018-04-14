April 13-19, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 15 | Saturday, April 14, 2018

1968: Striking Memphis sanitation workers vote to accept a pay raise of 15 cents an hour from the city, ending their strike after 64 days. Ten cents of the raise will go into effect in May, with the other 5 cents being added on Sept. 1.

The amount has come up before in the negotiations, which are being watched closely by The White House and federal labor officials following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4. Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb balks at the proposal presented by his team, saying he would agree to a raise effective with the new fiscal year beginning July 1 and not before. He also says the raise will be less than 15 cents an hour. Philanthropist Abe Plough secretly agrees to pay the difference needed for the entire pay raise starting May 1, contributing a total of $60,000 to cover the cost. Plough’s role remains a secret until his death in 1984.

2008: On the front page of The Daily News, plans for a multibillion-dollar resort on 540 acres in Tunica by Myriad Entertainment & Resorts are about to fall victim to the economic downturn as it becomes a deep national recession. Myriad files a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing it will take $70 million to fund its day-to-day operations through the end of 2008 and pay the debt obligations for a year on the new development. The plans call for six new casinos, a spa, water park, convention center and restaurants. Myriad’s auditor is expressing “substantial doubt” about continuing with the project.

1880: Former U.S. President Ulysses Grant visits LeMoyne Normal Institute and Beale Street Baptist Church. The two-term Republican president and Civil War general is weighing a bid for a third term as president after being out of office for four years. Later in the year, the party’s presidential nomination will instead go to James Garfield.