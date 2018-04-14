Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 11 | NO. 15 | Saturday, April 14, 2018

April 13-19, 2018: This week in Memphis history

Updated 12:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

1968: Striking Memphis sanitation workers vote to accept a pay raise of 15 cents an hour from the city, ending their strike after 64 days. Ten cents of the raise will go into effect in May, with the other 5 cents being added on Sept. 1.
The amount has come up before in the negotiations, which are being watched closely by The White House and federal labor officials following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4. Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb balks at the proposal presented by his team, saying he would agree to a raise effective with the new fiscal year beginning July 1 and not before. He also says the raise will be less than 15 cents an hour. Philanthropist Abe Plough secretly agrees to pay the difference needed for the entire pay raise starting May 1, contributing a total of $60,000 to cover the cost. Plough’s role remains a secret until his death in 1984.

Source: “At The River I Stand” by Joan Turner Beifuss

2008: On the front page of The Daily News, plans for a multibillion-dollar resort on 540 acres in Tunica by Myriad Entertainment & Resorts are about to fall victim to the economic downturn as it becomes a deep national recession. Myriad files a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing it will take $70 million to fund its day-to-day operations through the end of 2008 and pay the debt obligations for a year on the new development. The plans call for six new casinos, a spa, water park, convention center and restaurants. Myriad’s auditor is expressing “substantial doubt” about continuing with the project.

1880: Former U.S. President Ulysses Grant visits LeMoyne Normal Institute and Beale Street Baptist Church. The two-term Republican president and Civil War general is weighing a bid for a third term as president after being out of office for four years. Later in the year, the party’s presidential nomination will instead go to James Garfield.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 95 380 5,534
MORTGAGES 105 465 6,600
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 9 64 1,030
BUILDING PERMITS 155 848 11,585
BANKRUPTCIES 69 314 4,088
BUSINESS LICENSES 30 158 2,179
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 164 2,380
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 97 1,127

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.