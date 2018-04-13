St. Jude Launches New Cloud-Based Data Platform for Researchers

VOL. 133 | NO. 75 | Friday, April 13, 2018

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has launched a new cloud-based data-sharing and research collaboration platform called St. Jude Cloud, an online portal with benefits that include giving researchers quick access to the largest public repository of pediatric cancer genomics data in the world.

St. Jude Cloud was developed as a partnership between the hospital, a biomedical informatics and data management company called DNAnexus and computing giant Microsoft. Among other thing, the new system offers data mining capabilities - which are important to researchers who want to study and find patterns in large data sets - as well as analysis and more, all in a secure cloud-based environment.

The pediatric cancer genomics data available to researchers through the platform is expected to include the availability of 10,000 whole-genome sequences available through St. Jude Cloud by next year. Currently, the platform includes thousands of datasets from more than 5,000 pediatric cancer patients and survivors - data that’s been generated from three large St. Jude-supported efforts.

They include the St. Jude—Washington University Pediatric Cancer Genome Project, which was designed to help provide an understanding of the genetic origins of childhood cancers; the Genomes for Kids clinical trial, focused on moving whole genome sequencing into the clinic; and the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort study, which conducts clinical evaluations on thousands of pediatric cancer survivors throughout their lives.

In a statement about the launch of St. Jude Cloud, St. Jude president and CEO Dr. James Downing said that "Sharing research and scientific discoveries is vital to advancing cures and saving lives, especially in rare diseases like pediatric cancer. St. Jude has shared data and resources since its founding, and collaboration with researchers across the world is at the core of our mission. St. Jude Cloud offers researchers access to genomics data and analysis tools that will drive faster progress toward cures for catastrophic diseases of childhood."

The St. Jude Cloud platform includes a collection of tools to help users gain insights from genomics data. The platform also makes it possible for researchers to explore St. Jude data - or results that the users have generated and uploaded on their own - with something called ProteinPaint. That’s a genomic visualization engine developed at St. Jude.

One example of how the St. Jude Cloud can be used: St. Jude points to one of its own scientists who in only a few days was able to use the platform to replicate experimental findings that took the research team originally more than two years to pull together.

Said Peter Lee, corporate vice president, AI + Research, at Microsoft, "We are extremely proud to collaborate with our research partners at St. Jude and DNAnexus and address the challenges of technological limitations, such as storage and the speed of accessing vast amounts of pediatric cancer data, and look forward to the progress that St. Jude Cloud will bring."