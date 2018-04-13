Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 75 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Popular National Parks to Raise Fees to $35, Not $70

By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Interior Department is increasing fees at the most popular national parks to $35 per vehicle, backing down from an earlier plan that would have forced visitors to pay $70 per vehicle to visit the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and other iconic parks.

A plan announced Thursday would boost fees at 17 popular parks by $5, up from the current $30 but far below the figure Interior proposed last fall.

The plan by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke drew widespread opposition from lawmakers and governors of both parties, who said the higher fees could exclude many Americans from enjoying national parks. The agency received more than 109,000 comments on the plan, most of them opposed.

The fee increases apply to Yellowstone, Zion, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain and Grand Teton parks, among others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 62 285 5,439
MORTGAGES 83 360 6,495
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 26 55 1,021
BUILDING PERMITS 159 693 11,430
BANKRUPTCIES 64 245 4,019
BUSINESS LICENSES 32 128 2,149
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 133 2,349
MARRIAGE LICENSES 14 77 1,107

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.