Kunal Shalia connecting young professionals at FedEx

VOL. 133 | NO. 75 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

Kunal Shalia, newly armed with a graduate degree in industrial engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, had a choice to make. He could stay within the sphere of the Bay Area and his native home of San Jose, where he had friends, family and the community that only your original stomping grounds can provide – or he could completely remove himself from everything familiar and start anew.

Shalia chose the latter option and sought an open position as an operations research analyst at FedEx Express in Memphis. For him, the opportunity hit two benchmarks: a desire for the unfamiliar and a job that aligned with his penchant for analyzing data and problem solving.

“I knew moving here was going to force me to grow as a person,” said Shalia, who serves as a leader on the core team of the Growing Professionals Network at FedEx. “I wanted that challenge of leaving everything familiar behind.”

Shalia’s decision to seek a position at FedEx was an easy one. After doing basic research on the open role, he was hooked. He was wowed by the scale and complexity of the work and wanted to learn more about how engineers orchestrated such a logistical behemoth.

“The problem solving, the logistics … those engineers are able to look at that data and configure over 600 planes,” Shalia said. “Wanting to learn how they operated so efficiently definitely influenced my decision. I have to learn something new, constantly, and that happens every day here.”

Shalia’s position in FedEx fit him, to the extent that he wants to stay in Memphis for the foreseeable future. But he knew it was also up to him to create his own social support system in his new city, and the corporate headquarters of the city’s largest private employer seemed a good place to start.

Surveying the existing landscape of networking within FedEx, he wondered if there was any sub-community for young professionals.

“I knew that was something that I needed,” said Shalia, who was certain there were other employees wanting the same.

As fortune would have it, there was already a networking group at FedEx with a mission to provide growth opportunities for anyone at FedEx. The Growing Professionals Network was already expanding its footprint to other Memphis locations and was a great fit. Shalia became involved and assisted with a strategy to bring more employees into the network from the FedEx World Headquarters location.

“If you’re not from Memphis and don’t have any sense of community, I feel like this will help you build one and further your career with FedEx,” Shalia said.

He notes the Bay Area was synonymous with relocating millennials, but that flow has stemmed some, and he believes Memphis’ affordability and room for change will eventually trend with young professionals.

“There’s lots of potential for Memphis to position itself to be a new up-and-coming place,” he said. “My goal is to help build that community. I want to make an impact.”

Kunal Shalia is a graduate of New Memphis’ Embark program. Learn more about at newmemphis.org.