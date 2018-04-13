‘Food as Medicine’: Church Health grows robust nutrition services at Crosstown

VOL. 133 | NO. 75 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Health care patients often need as much care and coaching on their nutrition, fitness, or mental health as they may need in dealing with a chronic disease or injury.

Church Health integrates all of those things into its model of care and now trains medical students, residents and practitioners in culinary medicine.

“We want people to begin to see food as medicine, not just as something that you treat yourself with, or you abuse, or you don’t really think about,” said Sharon Moore, Church Health manager of nutritional and wellness education. “We want people to think about what they need to put in their bodies that is going to make them healthier and happier.”

Now that Church Health is in Crosstown Concourse, it has a much more visible operation, so the opportunities for community classes and training are much greater.

“With the move to Crosstown (last summer), we knew that we wanted to have a larger footprint in our community as far as nutrition is concerned,” Moore said. “One of the overall aims for the nutrition center at Crosstown is to provide nutrition education, particularly the culinary medicine curriculum, which is based on a Mediterranean diet and has more than 30 years of evidence-based research to back it up.”

Strong evidence supports the fact that a Mediterranean diet is good for most health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and obesity – three afflictions that impact many people in the Mid-South. The diet includes healthy options like using fresh herbs, nuts, grains, beans and legumes, olive oil instead of butter or Crisco, and even chopped mushrooms in place of ground beef.

Affordability is a key factor for many patients considering Church Health serves primarily the underserved, low-income patients. The Mediterranean diet contains a lot of vegetables, so for those where buying fresh is not an option because they can only get transportation to the grocery store once per month, buying flash-frozen veggies are an inexpensive option.

“We want people to know that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to eat a healthy meal,” said Carolyn Nichols, Church Health nutrition education coordinator.

Different culinary medicine curriculum tracks at Crosstown are geared toward medical students, community residents and health care providers like doctors, dentists, physical therapists and pharmacists.

Health coaches are embedded into Church Health’s integrated model of care.

“That way they can walk through it with patients, and over a period of time counseling them and working with them, getting them into diabetes education, getting them into cooking classes, working with them on medication management, their nutrition, exercise and stress management,” Moore said. “Sometimes that leads the health coach to send them to behavioral health so that they can get to the point of managing their own health.”

In addition to Church Health patients, anyone from the community can sign up for the free six-week culinary classes, which creates a rich socioeconomic mix of participants getting to know each other.

“Another aim of ours is to be one of the players in the nutrition conversation for our community about food justice, accessibility and affordability; supporting entrepreneurs in our community who are committed to fresh, local, healthy foods,” Moore said. “We want to be a support for them, a place where they can come figure out their recipes, figure out how they’re going to go from a little entity, maybe at a farmer’s market, to taking it to the next step.”

Important topics for Church Health include how to get healthier foods into local schools and into community and congregation meals at churches.

Groups are able to reserve space for meetings and events, and chefs and food entrepreneurs can rent out space in the commercial kitchen. A teaching kitchen includes six stations or islands and a large chef station.

“The teaching kitchen is a very unique space in that we don’t have a lot of space around Memphis that is set up to have multiple people cooking at a time in a comfortable space,” said Melissa Peterson, operations manager for the commissary kitchen, teaching kitchen and dining room. “We have electric stoves, a lot of counter space, and equipment that is comfortable to a home cook.”

Peterson also helps entrepreneurs and chefs by walking them through the permit process, hooking them up with food distributors, and giving them a space to show off their skills to potential investors.

“If there are new food entrepreneurs, specifically those who want to do healthy things, like a food truck or package food business, we’re here to help them start out and then move on to their own space,” Peterson said.

Church Health is also baking healthy whole heart bread, with no preservatives and all whole grain, that is sold in Crosstown’s Curb Market. A bakery subscription program for employees could be introduced soon.

On the first Friday of every month, Church Health offers the Art of Dinner, an upscale meal and cooking class led by chefs from L’Ecole Culinaire. Cost is $65 per person, and patrons can bring their own beer or wine.

Snack Attack classes on Monday nights are for kids.

“We also do other events, including working with Tiger Life, a group of high-functioning people with special needs who come here each week to learn how to cook healthier items,” Nichols said. “A goal of our classes is to teach people how you can cook healthier meals in less than an hour.”

Recent classes have shown how to trim calories off spaghetti, jambalaya and taco recipes.

“The way we reach more people is having lots of people thinking about cooking and cooking healthier,” Peterson said.