VOL. 133 | NO. 75 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold its Spring Plant Sale Friday, April 13, from from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The sale features a wide assortment of plants, herbs, bushes, flowers and more. MBG’s horticulture staff and experienced volunteers will be on hand to answer questions. Admission is free. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

Memphis Child Advocacy Center will host its annual Children’s Memorial Flag-raising on Friday, April 13, at noon on Civic Center Plaza outside Memphis City Hall, 125 N. Main St. The ceremony remembers six Shelby County children who died as a result of abuse or neglect in the past year. Visit memphiscac.org.

Friday Night Stripes, the University of Memphis’ annual spring football scrimmage, is Friday, April 13, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. The event kicks off with a Tiger Walk block party at 6 p.m., followed by the two-quarter scrimmage at 7 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Visit gotigersgo.com.

Eclectic Eye hosts an opening reception for Amy Ingram-Curtis’ “Surreal Memphis in Infrared Photography” Friday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Midtown showroom, 242 S. Cooper St. Ingram-Curtis’ photos will be on display through May 30. Visit eclectic-eye.com.

Master jazz guitarist Howard Alden will perform two shows as part of Germantown Performing Arts Center’s Jazz in the Box series Friday, April 13, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in GPAC’s Black Box Theater, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The Arc Mid-South will host an “I Matter” Conference Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to noon in the University of Memphis’ University Center, 499 University St. The conference will focus on the legal and educational options that young people with disabilities with have during their transition into adulthood. Topics include tax-advantaged ABLE accounts, guardianships, special needs trusts and estate planning, among others. Cost is $25; registration is available at the door or at thearcmidsouth.org.

The Memphis Chapter of Jack & Jill of America Inc. hosts its second annual S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Conference for teens age 12-19 on Saturday, April 14, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. This free, interactive event includes workshops led by STEAM professionals on topics such as website design, coding, robotics, science, graphic design, audio visual production, dance and artistic design. Cost is free; lunch will be provided. Contact Myra Crenshaw at 901-878-9799 or steamjjmemphis@gmail for details.

The Broad Avenue Spring Art Walk takes place Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Broad Avenue Arts District. The event will include an artists’ market, hands-on family activities, food trucks, sidewalk specials at Broad Avenue restaurants and retailers, and more. Admission is free. Visit broadavearts.com.

The ninth annual Memphis Brewfest will be held Saturday, April 14, from 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on the field at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. The evening features great American craft beers and exotic beers from around the world, food trucks, music and more. Tickets are $48 ($25 for designated drivers); all proceeds benefit Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. Visit memphisbrewfest.com.

Eric Barnes, author of “The City Where We Once Lived” and publisher of The Daily News, and the Overton Park Conservancy will host a book signing to benefit the conservancy Saturday, April 14, at 6 p.m. at Crosstown Arts, 1350 Concourse Ave., second floor. Free and open to the public; book purchase is optional. Visit ericbarnes.net for details.

China’s HAYA Band brings its debut U.S. tour to Memphis Saturday, April 14, at 8 p.m. at the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended. This award-winning Chinese world music collective innovates modern music with folk songs, throat singing, classic chants and more. Tickets are $28. Visit kmpartists.com/haya for details.

French-Dominican vocalist Cyrille Aimée returns to Germantown Performing Arts Center for a main-stage performance Saturday, April 14, at 8 p.m. at 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival benefiting Porter-Leath returns Sunday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wagner Place and Riverside Drive, between Union Avenue and Beale Street. The 26th annual event features more than 17,000 pounds of fresh crawfish, 24 food trucks, three stages of live entertainment, contests and more. Admission is free. Visit rajuncajunmemphis.org for details.

River Series, a concert series benefiting The Maria Montessori School, returns with Wreckless Eric and Alex Greene on Sunday, April 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Harbor Town Amphitheater, 740 Harbor Bend Road. A minimum donation of $5 is requested at the door, with all proceeds benefiting The Maria Montessori School. Visit riverseries.org.