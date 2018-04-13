Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 75 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Candidates for Governor Give Millions to Their Own Campaigns

By SHEILA BURKE, Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee candidates for governor are raising millions of dollars in contributions, but the big money is coming from the contenders themselves.

A state campaign finance disclosure report filed this week shows that Republicans Diane Black and Bill Lee had the most in contributions this quarter – each around $3.3 million.

Black, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, gave $3 million of her own money to her campaign, the report says. Lee, a Williamson County businessman, loaned his campaign $3 million, according to the filing. The campaign finance disclosure covers money the campaigns raised in the first quarter of this year.

Republican Randy Boyd, a Knoxville businessman who served in the cabinet under Gov. Bill Haslam, raised a little more than $2.6 million, but $2 million was money he gave to himself.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, a Democrat, raised a little more than $549,000.

House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican, received no money, and neither did state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, a Democrat who is House Minority Leader. Both state lawmakers are barred from raising money while the Legislature is in session.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

