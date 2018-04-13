Candidates for Governor Give Millions to Their Own Campaigns

VOL. 133 | NO. 75 | Friday, April 13, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee candidates for governor are raising millions of dollars in contributions, but the big money is coming from the contenders themselves.

A state campaign finance disclosure report filed this week shows that Republicans Diane Black and Bill Lee had the most in contributions this quarter – each around $3.3 million.

Black, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, gave $3 million of her own money to her campaign, the report says. Lee, a Williamson County businessman, loaned his campaign $3 million, according to the filing. The campaign finance disclosure covers money the campaigns raised in the first quarter of this year.

Republican Randy Boyd, a Knoxville businessman who served in the cabinet under Gov. Bill Haslam, raised a little more than $2.6 million, but $2 million was money he gave to himself.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, a Democrat, raised a little more than $549,000.

House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican, received no money, and neither did state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, a Democrat who is House Minority Leader. Both state lawmakers are barred from raising money while the Legislature is in session.

