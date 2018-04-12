Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 133 | NO. 74 | Thursday, April 12, 2018

More Than 10,000 Apply for Free-Tuition Program for Adults

The Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam has announced that more than 10,000 adults have applied to Tennessee Reconnect, the state's new program that allows adults, no matter their age, to go to community college or technical schools tuition-free.

Haslam said the immense interest in the program shows that Tennesseans understand the value of education and training beyond high school. The governor's statement said the investment in Tennessee's workforce is creating a solid foundation for the state's economic future.

Applications for the program opened on Feb. 15. State officials are encouraging people to apply by April 15 to complete all steps for fall enrollment. Tennesseans can still apply all year round.

State officials say the average applicant age is 34 years old, but some people in their late 70s and early 80s have applied.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

