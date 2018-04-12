House Committee Revives Bill That Would Charge Local Officials

VOL. 133 | NO. 74 | Thursday, April 12, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee bill that would allow local officials to be charged with a felony for passing sanctuary city ordinances or measures that would illegally remove Confederate statues has gotten new life.

The bill passed in a House committee this week after it failed last month. It's not clear if the Senate will take up the measure.

The bill sponsored by Murfreesboro Republican Rep. Dawn White says local politicians could be fined if they vote for an ordinance that expressly conflicts with state or federal law.

The measure comes after Nashville almost adopted sanctuary-like policies and Memphis sold two parks to a nonprofit, which removed Confederate statues.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Democrat from Memphis, pointed out that a state Comptroller's report found no laws were broken when the statues were removed.

