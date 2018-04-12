Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 74 | Thursday, April 12, 2018

Former US House Speaker to Promote Legalizing Marijuana

By DAN SEWELL, Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CINCINNATI (AP) – Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said Wednesday he has had a change of heart on marijuana and will promote its nationwide legalization as a way to help veterans and the nation's deadly opioid crisis.

The Ohio Republican, an avid cigarette smoker, has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings , a multistate cannabis company. The company also announced that former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld has joined its advisory board.

Weld, a Republican as governor, ran in the 2016 presidential election on the Libertarian Party ticket that was headed by legal-pot advocate Gary Johnson.

Boehner said in a statement his position "has evolved" from opposing to supporting legalization of marijuana.

"I decided to get involved because of the struggles of our country's veterans and the opioid epidemic, after learning how descheduling the drug can potentially help with both crises," said Boehner, now 68.

He said he wants to see federally funded research done and to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to offer marijuana as a possible treatment option for such conditions as chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Boehner also said the move would curtail federal-state conflict on marijuana policies. While marijuana is illegal at the federal level, most states have legalized pot in some form. President Donald Trump's administration in January lifted a Barack Obama-era policy that discouraged federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal.

New York-based Acreage, which has cannabis operations in 11 states, said Boehner and Weld will serve on its board of directors when that is formed. Boehner had an earlier stint on a tobacco's company's board.

Paul Ryan, Boehner's successor when he resigned as speaker in 2015, had talked about the work of getting the smell of cigarette smoke out of the speaker's office after Boehner's departure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 62 223 5,377
MORTGAGES 94 277 6,412
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 23 989
BUILDING PERMITS 182 534 11,271
BANKRUPTCIES 58 181 3,955
BUSINESS LICENSES 34 96 2,117
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 45 133 2,349
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 63 1,093

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.