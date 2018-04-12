VOL. 133 | NO. 74 | Thursday, April 12, 2018

The 2018 Bartlett Business Expo is Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. A variety of local businesses will showcase their goods and services. Admission is free. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

The Daily News will host The Status of Health Care, part of its 2018 Seminar Series, Thursday, April 12, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Brooks Museum, 1930 Poplar Ave. Join us as a panel of experts discuss the many changes made to the Affordable Care Act since the new administration has taken office and the impact those changes will have on organizations, hospitals and patients. Register at seminars.memphisdailynews.com.

Fisher Phillips, HR Professionals Magazine and Judy Bell Consulting present a full-day supervisor and manager training seminar Friday, April 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Attendees will learn how to reduce the risk that an employer will be faced with a lawsuit from an employee. Cost is $99 and includes breakfast and lunch. Visit hrprofessionalsmagazine.com/supervisor_manager_training to register.

Memphis Child Advocacy Center will host its annual Children’s Memorial Flag-raising on Friday, April 13, at noon on Civic Center Plaza outside Memphis City Hall, 125 N. Main St. The ceremony remembers six Shelby County children who died as a result of abuse or neglect in the past year. Visit memphiscac.org.

Eclectic Eye hosts an opening reception for Amy Ingram-Curtis’ “Surreal Memphis in Infrared Photography” Friday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Midtown showroom, 242 S. Cooper St. Visit eclectic-eye.com.

Master jazz guitarist Howard Alden will perform two shows as part of Germantown Performing Arts Center’s Jazz in the Box series Friday, April 13, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in GPAC’s Black Box Theater, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The Memphis Chapter of Jack & Jill of America Inc. hosts its second annual S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Conference for teens ages 12-19 on Saturday, April 14, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. STEAM professionals will lead interactive workshops on website design, robotics, science, dance, artistic design and more. Cost is free; lunch will be provided. Contact Myra Crenshaw at 901-878-9799 or steamjjmemphis@gmail for details.