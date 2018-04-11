Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
Sunday Liquor Sales Passes in Tennessee House

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.

The measure would allow grocery stores to sell wine on Sundays and liquor stores to be open for business that day from the hours of 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The House passed the bill 55-35 with four members present but not voting.

An amendment added to the bill would bar the sales of liquor and wine at grocery stores on Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Gerald McCormick, a Republican from Chattanooga, was one of the main sponsors of the bill.

The full Senate has yet to vote on the measure.

