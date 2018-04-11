Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Sen. Bob Corker Donates to Republican Running to Succeed Him

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says he is donating money to another Tennessee Republican's campaign to succeed him.

News outlets report Corker tweeted his support Monday for U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn after the Tennessee Republican Party ended the primary over the weekend. Seven Senate candidates and one gubernatorial candidate were removed from the August ballot for lacking voting credentials to justify running as Republicans.

Blackburn thanked Corker in a statement and said her campaign will continue talks with people across Tennessee about getting the Senate to pass President Donald Trump's agenda.

Corker announced last year that he was retiring and wouldn't seek a third term.

The other senator from Tennessee, Republican Lamar Alexander, endorsed Blackburn last week. She is expected to run against former governor and former Nashville mayor Democrat Phil Bredesen in the November election.

