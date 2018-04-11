Overtime Exemption Rules Not So Simple

VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018





In today’s world, the 40-hour workweek may seem old-fashioned. Employees work remotely, answer emails on mobile devices anytime, and fewer workers clock in at nine and clock out at five. While the business climate evolves, the overtime requirement set forth in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) remains consistent: non-exempt employees must receive overtime pay – “time-and-a-half” – for any time worked beyond 40 hours in a workweek. This raises the important and complicated question, “Which employees are exempt?”

Generally, a position is exempt if the employee is paid a salary and his/her job duties are administrative, executive, managerial or professional in nature. However, the idea that a position is automatically exempt if they fit the above criteria is a misconception that has caused much litigation. Ultimately, an employee’s exemption status depends on whether or not the employee falls within one of several exempt categories described in the FLSA.

The four most common exemption categories are administrative, executive, professional and computer employees. For the most part, to fall within one of these categories, an employee must be paid a salary of at least $455 per week. However, computer employees can be paid hourly and still be exempt, and teaching professionals (a sub-category of professional employees) have no minimum pay requirement for exemption. Another exemption category for “highly compensated employees” requires minimum annual pay of $100,000.

However, pay alone does not make a position exempt. The employee’s “primary job duties” must also meet the criteria of one or more exempt categories. Administrative employees, to be exempt, must be engaged in non-manual office work related to the company’s general operations. Executives must direct the management of the business and supervise the work of at least two full-time employees.

The professional employee exemption includes sub-categories for creative, learned and teaching professionals. Creative professionals work in an artistic field involving imagination or invention. Learned professionals, including doctors, lawyers and other traditional professions, must have duties demanding advanced learning in a field requiring specialized instruction. Exempt teaching professionals are employed by educational institutions, and their primary job duties involve instruction of pupils.

Nearly every employee works on a computer. However, that alone is insufficient to qualify an employee as an exempt computer professional. Instead, the computer exemption is limited to employees involved in systems design or analysis, software programming or engineering, creation of machine operating systems, or similar duties. Work related to manufacturing computer hardware does not make an employee an exempt computer professional any more than using a word processing program. Whether an office IT worker qualifies for overtime can be a complicated legal question and depends on the employee’s specific responsibilities. Generally, an employee allowed substantial discretion in performing duties is more likely to be exempt.

According to the Department of Labor, around 40 percent of American workers are exempt from FLSA’s overtime rules. That means 60 percent of employees must be paid time-and-a-half if they work over 40 hours in a workweek. Exemption status is one of the FLSA’s most frequently litigated issues – and a focus of Labor Department enforcement actions. Therefore, it is vital for employers to categorize employees correctly. A business with doubts about employee categorization should consult an experienced employment lawyer to avoid unnecessary litigation costs or penalties.

Contact Alan Crone, an attorney and founder of The Crone Law Firm, PLC, at (901) 737-7740 or www.cronelawfirmplc.com.