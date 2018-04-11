Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Kroger's Hiring Spree Goes On, Another 11K Jobs This Year

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
CINCINNATI (AP) – Kroger is hiring 11,000 workers, up about 1,000 from last year.

The nation's largest grocery chain by revenue is locked in a fierce completion with Amazon.com, which acquired Whole Foods last year, as well as Walmart and Target.

The company said Tuesday that almost 2,000 of the jobs are management positions. It hired 12,000 people in 2016 and currently has nearly 500,000 employees and 2,800 grocery stores.

Kroger Co. is earmarking $500 million for employee pay, training and development over the next three years.

Shares of the Cincinnati company added 3 cents to $23.59 in afternoon trading.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

