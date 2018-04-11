Jones Named Managing Partner of Fisher Phillips’ Memphis Office

VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Fisher Phillips has appointed David S. Jones regional managing partner of its Memphis office. Jones, who has 18 years’ law experience, represents clients exclusively in immigration-related employment and compliance matters, and that will continue to be his primary focus as regional managing partner. In addition, he will oversee development of the office, attorneys and staff, and will play a greater role in the management of Fisher Phillips as a whole as a member of the operations group. Jones takes the reins from Jeff Weintraub, who served in the role for six years, as part of a routine leadership rotation.

Hometown: Memphis

Experience: Siskind Susser PC, partner; Jones Stevenson, founding partner; Jackson Lewis PC, shareholder; Fisher & Phillips LLP, partner/regional managing partner

What talent do you wish you had? I love the guitar and wish I could play really well. I have channeled this love into actually making guitars.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My parents because they taught me what was important in life.

As managing partner, what are your goals for Fisher Phillips’ Memphis office? My first priority is to grow the office. I would like to see us become the destination firm for L&E (labor and employment) and immigration attorneys in the area. I also want to ensure that our attorneys have the support that they need to further grow and manage their practices.

You’ve been with the firm since 2016. What attracted you to Fisher Phillips and what’s kept you there? I joined Fisher & Phillips for several reasons. Primarily, though, I felt like the firm provided a better platform for my practice. I also thought the firm culture was a better fit for me personally. I was very impressed with the professionalism and friendliness of the attorneys in the firm. Since joining, I have not been disappointed. The work environment and collegiality are everything I had expected.

You focus your practice on immigration-related employment matters. With immigration in the national spotlight these days, have you seen an uptick in cases – or perhaps in new clients trying to sort through these matters for the first time? It’s been a bit of a roller coaster. Most of what we are seeing is a lot of uncertainty and fear, both on the part of employers and their foreign national employees. The reaction to that uncertainty and fear varies. In some cases, it has led to more work to get ahead of any changes in immigration, and in others, employers have decided it’s not worth trying to hire foreign workers at all. Mostly it has led to a lot of phone calls.

How much of Fisher Phillips’ business involves immigration employment matters? Do you see it becoming a bigger part of the practice in the future? It’s hard to say exactly. In terms of attorneys, less than 5 percent of our attorneys practice immigration. It is a priority for the firm, however, and an important component to employment law, so I expect it to continue to grow as a practice within the firm.

Latino Memphis and the New American Economy Research Fund recently released a report about immigrants’ local economic impact, and among the findings, reported Memphis’ immigrant population is 27 percent more likely to start a business than their U.S.-born counterparts. What unique issues might immigrant business owners face? Immigrants are less likely to be with familiar with employment laws and other practices that may be vastly different from their home country. That, along with cultural differences, can make it hard to navigate the procedures to open and operate a business and ensure that they are doing everything properly. As immigrant businesses may be more likely to hire immigrants, they also may be subject to more ICE scrutiny in their hiring practices. I am currently working as a board member of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce to create an educational outreach program to address these very issues.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? I hope my greatest accomplishment will be the men my sons grow up to be.

What do you most enjoy about your work? Unlike many areas of law, nothing I do is adversarial. I help companies and individuals achieve their goals.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? To borrow from Confucius, do what you love, and you will never work a day in your life.

Rebecca Adelman, founding shareholder of Hagwood Adelman Tipton PC, was recently named a finalist in the CLM’s Professionals of the Year awards. Adelman was one of five attorneys honored in the outside counsel division. She was recognized in part for her work as co-founder of the Annual Litigation Risk and Defense Strategies for Long-Term Care & Assisted Living Providers, Insurers and Brokers Conference, along with her role in developing a number of risk mitigation and prevention programs for insurers and insureds in health care and beyond.

Levy Dermatology has added five new team members: Andrea Hall, RN CoolSculpting representative, graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 2001 and spent the majority of her nursing career as a pediatric ICU nurse. She currently is working on her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Deborah Horwitz, Levy Dermatology’s new physician assistant, earned a master’s degree from Baylor College of Medicine’s Physician Assistant program. Bridget McCormick, medical assistant, earned an associate’s degree in medical assisting from Keiser University and most recently worked at Nashville Skin. Brandi Michelle Burns, medical assistant, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Memphis. And Cassundra Jensen, medical assistant, earned her medical assistance license from Concorde Career College and has been a medical assistant for more than three years.

The Evergreen Historic District Association has announced its new members for the coming year. They are: David Franks, a market president at Argent Trust Co.; Tim Flack, a senior attorney with Memphis CHiLD; Turner Foster, a technical solutions architect for Columbus; Angela Parkerson, an administrator for Shelby County; Cannon Parkerson, a certified public accountant; Jason Brewer, IT director at Logical Systems; and Daniel Dixon, a senior instructional development specialist at FedEx.