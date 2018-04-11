International Nurses Gather for Training, Networking in Memphis

VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

A few hundred nurses from around the world are in Memphis this week, convened here for the Westberg Symposium.

A ministry of Church Health in Memphis, the symposium is a three-day program that involves the church health team hosting workshops, seminars and a variety of other activities through Wednesday, April 11, and which are meant to help the participants learn how to provide health care and other services back home.

“The Westberg Symposium convenes more than 200 International Parish Nurses from around the world in Memphis for three days of workshops, collaboration and training,” said Jenny Koltnow, Church Health’s director of communications and development. “Hailing from places as far away as New Zealand, Australia, Germany and England, these men and women learn how to provide healthcare and patient services to their home congregations and communities.”

Church Health staffs and hosts all the outreach, development and training programs. The Memphis-based health care organization also has a full-time staff member in the U.K. who manages international outreach and who’s in Memphis this week.

As part of the program, attendees hear speakers for keynotes and participate in peer-led meetings, including a breakfast, educators luncheon, and the World Forum gathering of international faith community nurses. This year, a one-day forum is also being offered for academic researchers and others interested in advancing the body of evidence for a faith community nursing practice.