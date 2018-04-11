Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Haslam Appoints New UT Board Members

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed 10 people to a new University of Tennessee Board of Trustees following passage of legislation he backed to overhaul the board.

Haslam's appointees are all UT alumni. They include: former President of PepsiCo John Compton; Former Lady Vol and ESPN analyst Kara Lawson; CEO and founder of the Trust Co. Sharon Pryse; President and CEO of River City Co. Kim White; CEO of AutoZone Bill Rhodes; Former Tennessee Supreme Court Special Justice Melvin Malone; former Director and CEO of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Bill Evans; CEO of Denark Construction Raja Jubran; and former UT Vols football player and current partner in the Nashville law office of Adams and Reese Brad Lampley.

The appointments are effective July and subject to confirmation by the Legislature.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 55 161 5,315
MORTGAGES 68 183 6,318
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 10 15 981
BUILDING PERMITS 215 352 11,089
BANKRUPTCIES 52 123 3,897
BUSINESS LICENSES 30 62 2,083
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 27 88 2,304
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 45 1,075

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.