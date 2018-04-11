VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

The 2018 Bartlett Business Expo is Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. A variety of local businesses will showcase their goods and services. Admission is free. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling hosts the Memphis National College Fair for students and parents Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Attendees can meet one on one with admissions representatives from public and private colleges and universities, including some international institutions. Cost is free. Visit nacacfairs.org for details.

The Daily News will host The Status of Health Care, part of its 2018 Seminar Series, Thursday, April 12, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Brooks Museum, 1930 Poplar Ave. Join us as a panel of experts discuss the many changes made to the Affordable Care Act since the new administration has taken office and the impact those changes will have on organizations, hospitals and patients. Register at seminars.memphisdailynews.com.

Fisher Phillips, HR Professionals Magazine and Judy Bell Consulting present a full-day supervisor and manager training seminar Friday, April 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Attendees will learn how to reduce the risk that an employer will be faced with a lawsuit from an employee. Cost is $99. Visit hrprofessionalsmagazine.com/supervisor_manager_training to register.

The Memphis Chapter of Jack & Jill of America Inc. hosts its second annual S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Conference for teens age 12-19 on Saturday, April 14, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. This free, interactive event includes workshops led by STEAM professionals on topics such as website design, coding, robotics, science, dance, artistic design and more. Cost is free; lunch will be provided. Contact Myra Crenshaw at 901-878-9799 or steamjjmemphis@gmail for details.

Eric Barnes, author of “The City Where We Once Lived” and publisher of The Daily News, and the Overton Park Conservancy will host a book signing to benefit the conservancy Saturday, April 14, at 6 p.m. at Crosstown Arts, 1350 Concourse Ave., second floor. Free and open to the public; book purchase is optional. Visit ericbarnes.net for details.