Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Effort to Move Former President Polk's Body is Resurrected

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The body of former president James K. Polk has been moved three times since he died of cholera in 1849, and now an effort to move it again has taken on a life of its own in the Tennessee Legislature.

A much-debated resolution urging that his remains be moved to a fourth resting place appeared dead last month, but was resurrected before winning final approval Monday night in the House.

After two moves in the 1800s, the bodies of Polk and his wife, Sarah, were interred on the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol in 1893. The resolution would let them be reinterred at the Polk museum in Columbia, about 50 miles away.

The state Historic Commission, the state Capitol Commission and a court would have to approve moving the bodies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 55 161 5,315
MORTGAGES 68 183 6,318
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 10 15 981
BUILDING PERMITS 215 352 11,089
BANKRUPTCIES 52 123 3,897
BUSINESS LICENSES 30 62 2,083
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 27 88 2,304
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 45 1,075

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.