VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Drug Distributor to Donate 80,000 Doses of Overdose Antidote

The Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states, including Tennessee.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Cardinal Health has started distributing the naloxone it pledged last year as part of its "Opioid Action Program." It comes as low funds and increased demand have left naloxone in short supply among first responders across the country.

The doses will go to first responders in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

The Dublin-based company says the initial investment will be $10 million, and the program could expand to other states.

Cardinal Health is among several drugmakers facing lawsuits in connection with the opioid epidemic. The companies have all denied wrongdoing.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

