VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Wunderlich Downtown HQ Opens Next Week

This time next week, Memphis-based investment firm Wunderlich Securities Inc. will start to be settled into the company’s new Downtown Memphis headquarters, in One Commerce Square, suite 1800.

Wunderlich’s relocation of staff from its headquarters in East Memphis gets underway this weekend, and the move is being carried out over a few weekends to ensure no disruption in day-to-day business.

Meanwhile, Wunderlich is planning to open a second wealth management branch in East Memphis on April 23, in Triad Center I at 6000 Poplar Ave.

Wunderlich founder and CEO Gary Wunderlich said the news signals “a new era of growth for our firm.”

“We’ve made a long-term commitment to Memphis, and I’m more excited than ever about the opportunities ahead to expand our successful wealth management platform both locally and throughout our footprint,” he said.

Most of Wunderlich’s 110 local employees are moving to the Downtown tower. Corporate executives and several wealth management advisers will be in place on Monday, April 16.

The moves are taking place over three weekends, with the firm’s operations, information technology, human resources and other administrative teams moving to One Commerce during the last weekend in April and a completion of the move targeted for May 1.

The East Memphis wealth management branch will be home to eight financial advisers and support staff.

In June, Wunderlich is hosting a meeting for senior-level managers from its 24 branch locations at the new headquarters, which will support a network of more than 200 financial advisers across 14 states.

Wunderlich, which was founded in 1996 and called 6000 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis its home for more than a decade, signed a lease for 30,000 square feet of space at One Commerce Square last year.

– Andy Meek

Frontier Adds Nonstop Memphis-Philadelphia Route

Frontier Airlines has launched its new nonstop service between Memphis International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

The service, which is scheduled to be seasonal, initially runs four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, then transitions to twice weekly beginning in June.

The airline is utilizing a 186-seat Airbus 320 aircraft for the flight.

Tickets are on sale at flyfrontier.com. Frontier now offers service between Memphis and Denver, Orlando, Las Vegas and Philadelphia.

The schedule is as follows:

Memphis to Philadelphia: departs at 1:45 p.m., arrives at 5:17 p.m.

Philadelphia to Memphis: departs at 6:21 p.m., arrives at 8:20 p.m.

– Daily News staff

Holy Rosary Program to ‘Light Memphis Up Blue’

Holy Rosary School’s ANGEL Program (Autism iNtervention and Guidance for Early Learners) is recognizing Autism Awareness Month in April through its “Light Memphis Up Blue” light bulb sale, a fundraising effort that is part of a national campaign for greater awareness and understanding of autism.

The sale coincides with World Autism Month, organized by Autism Speaks to increase understanding and acceptance of the autism spectrum. As part of the international event, individuals and organizations are encouraged to light their homes and businesses in blue.

“While some may hear about autism this month, for families like mine, autism is a part of their everyday lives. Luckily for us, Holy Rosary provides a school within its school for students on the autism spectrum,” said Gene Mangiante, former program parent and board president of the ANGEL Program Fund, which organizes the April fundraiser.

The ANGEL Program was started in 2010 to help students on the autism spectrum learn alongside their classmates while also receiving the individualized instruction and support they need to feel engaged and be successful in the classroom.

The program uses innovative teaching techniques and services based upon the principles of applied behavior analysis, the only scientifically proven and evidence-based therapy for children living with autism.

“Studies show that early intervention through ABA therapy is key to improving outcomes for children on the autism spectrum,” said Falon Roberson, ANGEL Program coordinator and licensed behavior analyst. “The goal for our team is to provide each of our students in the program the tools they need to achieve their fullest potential, focusing on their individual strengths and using positive reinforcements.”

Learn more about Holy Rosary’s ANGEL Program and order “Light Memphis Up Blue” light bulbs at theangelprogram.com.

– Daily News staff