Agency Hopes New Homes In Orange Mound Bring Stability

VOL. 133 | NO. 73 | Wednesday, April 11, 2018

On a barely two-lane road in Orange Mound, neighbors were taking a look Monday, April 9, at a new duplex on Ethel Street.

The two single-story brick homes at 1239 and 1241 Ethel of 1,300 square feet each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms each are the latest effort by the Orange Mound Development Corp. to pick strategic sites in the area to spur further redevelopment.

The duplex on Ethel faces two other brick duplexes the development corporation also built in a partnership with the Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development. Those duplexes are four bedrooms and two baths each.

“We are building again,” said Tiana Pyles, executive director of the development corporation, which is pursuing the same strategy on another Orange Mound street – Tunstall.

“This street had a lot of homes that were demolished. It was just lots. We need some houses,” Pyle said. “So we were charged with restabilizing the street. We started in the middle. Our goal is to have a mix of for sale and lease properties. We started with some duplexes.”

The idea is to move toward home ownership on a street where there are lots where houses once stood, very small homes that are well kept, and one small home with condemnation notices on the door not even a block from the new duplex.

“Quite a few of our residents are having some credit issues,” Pyles said. “So it is our goal and plan to be able to take them from renters to homeowners. That’s how you truly stabilize the community.”

Housing and community development director Paul Young said with the strategic decisions, the hope is private developers will become interested.

“We have to find ways to leverage our money with more private capital that’s going to allow communities to be able to rebuild and reinvest,” Young said. “We need renters and homeowners in the community. You have to have options for all types of families.”

Beneath a tent in the street, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told a group of Orange Mound residents and supporters that the effort is just as important as recent economic development projects of $1 billion or more.

In the same tent, City Council member Jamita Swearengen made a reference to “The Wizard of Oz” as she asked the group to click their heels together as she said, “There’s no place like Orange Mound.”

The effort includes federal funding that comes through the Housing and Community Development division. It can be used by qualified, private nonprofit development corporations like the group Pyles leads to acquire, rehab and construct housing for home ownership or rent.