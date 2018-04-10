Wunderlich Downtown HQ Opens Next Week

VOL. 133 | NO. 72 | Tuesday, April 10, 2018

This time next week, Memphis-based investment firm Wunderlich Securities Inc. will start to be settled into the company’s new Downtown Memphis headquarters, in suite 1800 at One Commerce Square.

Wunderlich’s relocation of staff from its headquarters in East Memphis gets under way this weekend, and the move is being carried out over a few weekends to ensure no disruption in day-to-day business.

Meanwhile, Wunderlich on April 23 is also planning to open a second wealth management branch in East Memphis, in Triad Center I at 6000 Poplar Ave. Wunderlich founder and CEO Gary Wunderlich said the news signals “a new era of growth for our firm. We’ve made a long-term commitment to Memphis, and I’m more excited than ever about the opportunities ahead to expand our successful wealth management platform both locally and throughout our footprint.”

Most of Wunderlich’s 110 local employees are moving to the Downtown tower. Corporate executives and several wealth management advisors will be in place on Monday, April 16. The moves are taking place over three weekends, with the firm’s operations, IT, HR and other administrative teams moving to One Commerce during the last weekend in April and a competition for the move targeted for May 1.

The East Memphis wealth management branch will be home to eight financial advisors and support staff.

In June, Wunderlich is hosting a meeting for senior-level managers from its 24 branch locations at the new headquarters, which will support a network of more than 200 financial advisors across 14 states.

Wunderlich, which was founded in 1996 and called East Memphis home at 6000 Poplar Avenue for more than a decade, signed a lease for 30,000 square feet of space at One Commerce Square last year.