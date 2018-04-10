Poo as Good Business

VOL. 133 | NO. 72 | Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Talk about nothing wasted. Behold the founding story, which reads more like a creation myth, of Poo-Pourri.

Suzy Batiz, a 40-year-old woman from Jonesboro, Arkansas, declares her second bankruptcy conventional “rules” of success did not work for her life. To heal, she renounces the world of commerce and takes a two-year spiritual quest, experimenting with alternative healing methods that included the lost art of tapping and shamanic training in Peru.

While in Peru, she made peace with her entrepreneurial instincts. A shaman explained that the objective of a healthy life was to move energy around.

“Money is a form of energy,” he said. “Business moves more energy than any other force.”

This insight fed an intuition that had been long dormant inside her: “Business can be the perfect vehicle for making a positive, lasting impact on the world,” which is the very root of the movement known as conscious capitalism.

The idea for Poo-Pourri came from the bathroom. To mitigate the odor from her husband’s waste, Batiz began putting a few drops of pure essential oils in the toilet before he went to the bathroom. Seeing that this method was effective, she knew another opportunity was at hand. This was 2007. The Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray was born.

Since then, the company has become a pop culture sensation and a startup benchmark of success, clocking in more than 275 million video views and selling more than 35 million bottles without ever taking outside capital. The products are sold in more than 10,000 independent and nationwide retailers, including Target, CVS, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon.

There have been offers to sell, but Batiz enjoys growing the business and maintaining a strong culture that does good in the world.

“We ensure that every touch point has a positive impact on the world. We make a natural, nontoxic product,” she says, “treat our vendors with respect, and expect that if and when people leave the company they have not only advanced in their career but have grown as a person.”

The brand was the first to use humor to discuss a sticky topic.

“No one would talk about it,” Batiz says, “but it really is the great equalizer because everyone poops. Therefore, we had to be funny and pretty to break the taboo around poo.”

One other remarkable aspect of this unconventional success story is the role of intuition. Batiz adds that our conscious brain is only 2 percent of our total brain function. She pairs gut feel with logic.

First she looks for four signs of resonance: chill bumps, increased energy, idea recirculation and synchronicity. Once these four signs are present around a new concept or initiative, she will then model out, test and validate with logic. This method fits in perfectly with Batiz’s definition of conscious capitalism in practice: “doing business where I can lay my head down at night.”

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.