Last Word: Pera's Move, The Catechism of 1968 and Whitehaven's ER

VOL. 133 | NO. 72 | Tuesday, April 10, 2018

A day ahead of the last game of the season for the Grizz on the road, the team’s majority owner, Robert Pera, acted Monday to clear up questions about the ownership of the team going forward. Pera emailed season ticket holders Monday evening that he will not be exercising a buy-sell agreement with his partners who have minority shares of the franchise.

“I have elected to retain my controlling interest in connection with the ‘buy-sell’ process. … I am committed to Memphis as an NBA market and as the home of the Grizzlies. We recognize that this has been a trying season for you as fans. That serves to reinforce our dedication to building a successful NBA franchise.”

Don Wade reports the team with the second-worst record in the NBA has less than a 20 percent chance to get the first pick in the NBA lottery but will be in a top five draft position.

Baseball begins… The Memphis Redbirds play their home opener of the season Tuesday at AutoZone Park. More on the team’s box office business from Don coming your way as of Friday in the upcoming edition of our weekly, The Memphis News.

Another exit from the Tigers basketball program, the third in the transition from Tubby Smith to Penny Hardaway.

More on the last of the MLK50 events Saturday and proof that you cannot separate what happened here in the spring of 1968 from the city’s faith community. In fact, we found in many ways the sanitation workers strike and the movement that arose around it along with the resistance to that movement has become its own catechism.

Council day at City Hall includes a draft plan for overhauling the city’s bus system along with an infusion of new funding – that’s the recommendation the council will hear this afternoon. Don’t expect immediate action on this. It’s a draft plan and the public as well as the council will be weighing in on what the consultants have to say.

You can hear directly from the consultants who came up with the draft plan on Friday’s “Behind The Headlines” on WKNO TV. Look for our story on details of the draft plan at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on this website and council reaction thereafter.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee has endorsed Republican Marsha Blackburn in the race for his Senate seat. Corker tweeting the endorsement Monday. Last week in Memphis, Corker had some thoughts on the limits of tweeting about foreign policy and talked about his nine months left in office at the Memphis Rotary Club.

Corker’s endorsement of Blackburn was the result of the Tennessee Republican Party dropping seven contenders from the August Senate primary because of their voting records. Here’s more on that and what is already a general election campaign between Blackburn and former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen on the Democratic side.

More on the Status of Health Care on the way to our Thursday Daily News Seminar at The Brooks:

The new director of emergency services at Methodist South Hospital in Whitehaven, Brandon Bougard, tells us what he has seen since the hospital’s renovated emergency department opened late last year points to the need for more primary care physicians in the area. That’s based on people coming to the emergency department with ailments that are urgent but not necessarily an emergency. With the $8.7 million expansion there completed, the upgrade of the hospital’s intensive care unit is underway.

Medical device manufacturers in Memphis, a key sector of the Memphis economy, react to the delay in carrying out a 2.3 percent medical device excise tax that was to take effect this past January. It’s now bumped further back to January 2020.

Our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard, reports three state lawmakers from Memphis – two Democrats and one Republican – played key roles in the movement of the medical marijuana bill through the Legislature this spring. Then the bill was pulled by its Senate sponsor.

Alice Cooper, who you just saw on NBC’s live “Jesus Christ Superstar” is booked for Oct. 19 at the Orpheum.

Ole Miss reports a tuberculosis case and Mississippi health officials have plans to test 500 folks in Oxford as a result.