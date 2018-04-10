Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 72 | Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Journeys Group Distribution Center Expands in Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 2:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee distribution center is expanding and expects to add as many as 75 jobs in the next five years.

Journeys Group said in a new release its Lebanon distribution center was expanded by more than 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters) and now totals 540,000 square feet.

Journeys Group is a retail division of Nashville-based Genesco Inc. and is a specialty retailer featuring branded fashion footwear and accessories. The distribution center has been located in Wilson County for more than 15 years and is expected to ship more than 24 million units this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 106 106 5,260
MORTGAGES 115 115 6,250
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 966
BUILDING PERMITS 137 137 10,874
BANKRUPTCIES 71 71 3,845
BUSINESS LICENSES 32 32 2,053
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 61 61 2,277
MARRIAGE LICENSES 19 19 1,049

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.