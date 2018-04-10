VOL. 133 | NO. 72 | Tuesday, April 10, 2018

The Orpheum Theatre presents “Something Rotten!” Tuesday through Sunday, April 10-15, at the theater, 203 S. Main St. This Broadway musical tells the story of two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the “rock star” Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits. Buy tickets at orpheum-memphis.com.

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday, April 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bartlett Event Center, 5785 Stage Road. The guest speaker is Will Clem, owner of Baby Jacks BBQ and co-founder of the startup Memphis Meats. Tickets are $20. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

The Lillian and Morrie Moss Endowment for the Visual Arts at Rhodes College will present a lecture by Vanderbilt University music composition professor Carl Smith titled “What’s In A Name? Michelangelo and the Art of Signature” Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in Buckman Hall’s Blount Auditorium on campus, 2000 North Parkway. Cost is free. Visit rhodes.edu.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Videographer and social media expert Taylor Eason will present “Newest Changes and How to Monetize Your Internet Marketing.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The 2018 Bartlett Business Expo is Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. A variety of local businesses will showcase their goods and services. Admission is free. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling hosts the Memphis National College Fair for students and parents Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Attendees can meet one on one with admissions representatives from public and private colleges and universities, including some international institutions. Gap-year programs also have been invited to exhibit. Cost is free. Visit nacacfairs.org.

Fisher Phillips, HR Professionals Magazine and Judy Bell Consulting present a full-day supervisor and manager training seminar Friday, April 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Attendees will learn how to reduce the risk that an employer will be faced with a lawsuit from an employee. This seminar will also provide an update on current workplace law. Cost is $99 and includes breakfast and lunch. Visit hrprofessionalsmagazine.com/supervisor_manager_training to register.