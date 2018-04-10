10 Ways to Energize Volunteer Leaders

VOL. 133 | NO. 72 | Tuesday, April 10, 2018

A special column for executive directors and college presidents. “I guess I’ll have to do it myself. I can’t depend on anyone. People say they want to help, but...”

If you find yourself doubting the power, ability and leverage that volunteer leaders provide, we ask you to think again.

Yes, it takes consistent time and energy to work with volunteer leaders. You have to keep them informed and up to date. Many will want to talk with you by phone or meet in person. Some will share stories of “how things used to be,” and others may not really understand the priorities of your organization or institution.

That’s part of life and part of engaging volunteers. There is no magic wand you can wave so that people instantly know what you are thinking and strategizing, questioning and pondering. You have to allocate and schedule time to work with leadership-level volunteers.

Here are 10 specific ways you can energize your volunteer leadership.

1. Have a clear, concise and compelling case for support. That’s a “deck,” brochure, or short PowerPoint that clearly communicates what you are selling in the philanthropic marketplace.

2. Develop and share well-defined roles and responsibilities for each volunteer. People need to know what they are responsible for, what is expected of them, and how they can take coordinated action on behalf of your organization.

3. Take the time to account for volunteer hours. Establish a way to record and account for volunteer hours. Show the value of these when telling the story of your organization or institution.

4. Think outside the box. Take the time to strategize on how to engage leadership-level volunteers in ways that are exciting, creative and fun.

5. Develop your plans. Make sure you have a well-defined strategic plan, business plan and fund development plan. If you don’t have these, engage your leadership in developing them.

6. Be prepared to support your volunteer leadership. When volunteers know they will be supported by responsive, experienced and skilled support staff, they are more willing to extend themselves and their networks.

7. Make sure you have recruited the right volunteers. Success requires the right match between individual and responsibility. When you want to engage your community’s stakeholders be sure your volunteers are people of power, wealth and influence.

8. Keep an open mind. When the culture of your organization is open and accepting of new ideas you just may find your leadership is more engaged.

9. Leaderships attract leaders. Do you have strong, stable and knowledgeable executive leadership? Volunteers may think twice about extending your network if they don’t feel confident in your organization’s leadership.

10. Say thank you, often. Put in place a meaningful acknowledgment and recognition program to honor your volunteer leadership. Implement it consistently.

There really are people who want to support you. None of us can do it alone. Take the time to invest in your volunteers and uncover a core of energized individuals who are strengthening your organization or university in ways you could not anticipate.

Mel and Pearl Shaw, owners of fundraising consultancy firm Saad&Shaw, can be reached at 901-522-8727 or saadandshaw.com.