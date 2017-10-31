Tito Jackson’s Pursuit of Blues Finds Memphis

VOL. 132 | NO. 216 | Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Tito Jackson has the blues. The third of the Jackson 5 by age, the lead guitar player, has always wanted to play the blues but as a show-business veteran he also knows you play what the audience knows you for.

And what the audience knows Jackson for is the string of pop hits the Jackson 5 and then The Jacksons had over many years.

But on Beale Street last week to announce a 2018 concert tour with the late B.B. King’s backing band, Jackson said it was always King he set out to emulate, starting with his choice of a Gibson guitar because he knew King’s legendary guitar “Lucille” was a Gibson.

“I’ve always been a blues player ever since the day I picked up a guitar,” Jackson said. “We had been playing a lot of blues around the Chicago area … Half of our set was the blues and a lot of it was B.B. King.”

Motown founder Berry Gordy bought Jackson what he describes as his first “professional guitar.”

But Jackson’s pursuit of the blues became more difficult as the Jacksons became successful.

His guitar work didn’t show up on records by the Jacksons until the mid-1970s, after the brothers were recording for CBS Records. The Jackson 5 recordings for Motown before that used session musicians.

“Blues was forgotten about,” he said. “The only time I had that opportunity to touch on the blues was if one of my brothers flipped his hand or the microphone didn’t work or whatever – they would holler out – ‘Tito, play some blues.’”

After the 1980s Victory tour, Jackson himself became a session player and a record producer.

In recent years, he’s toured with pick-up bands put together in whatever city he happened to be playing in – a gigging practice used by lots of artists, most notably Chuck Berry.

Before that he had a band of friends with regular “9-to-5 jobs” that referred to themselves as “The Beer Belly Blues Band.” And with Jackson they played a lot of church and charity events.

“These were a bunch of guys that played rock ’n’ roll actually,” Jackson said. “They were familiar with the blues. Everyone is familiar with the blues. But they weren’t blues musicians – the musicians that I needed. You can’t get blues without soul. That’s what I learned. Some of the guys were very good at the blues. Some of the guys just couldn’t find it.”

Jackson couldn’t get the professionals he wanted without paying a lot of money just for them to come to rehearsals. And the anonymity of the BBBB enterprise fit the quietest of the Jackson brothers.

“I was quiet. I have five brothers. … I would just be quiet and let them talk,” he said. “I found out over the years I obtained my own identity from not saying anything. People were wondering, ‘When are you going to speak or say something?’ So when I did talk everybody listened. It was like E.F. Hutton.”

B.B. King’s backing band changed over the decades of King’s long life on the road. But through the changes and the times, King always had a rigid rhythm-and-blues code for how the band dressed, how it conducted itself and the pace of a show whether it was in a stadium, a prison cafeteria or in a nightclub with no dressing room.

King and his band lived on the road, still touring 200 or more days in a year in the 1990s.

There was a consistency to the show and to what the musicians played around King, who was the focus of the show.

There is no set list yet for Jackson’s dates with King’s band. They haven’t started rehearsals yet. But Jackson mentioned “The Thrill is Gone” – King’s biggest commercial success – along with “Rock Me Baby,” one of the most recorded blues songs of all time that King recorded in 1964 – and “Three O’Clock Blues” – the Lowell Fulson song King recorded in 1952 and scored his first big hit with.

The latter launched King’s career and was part of his set list up to his death in 2015.

“I don’t think blues is dying. I think blues is just taking a rest,” Jackson said. “We have button pushers. People are making records by pushing buttons. That is not musicianship to me at all.”

After the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons “Victory” tour, Tito Jackson was living in Oxnard, California, and found out King was playing there. He went to the show and was surprised to see a segment in the show where King would invite anyone in the crowd with a guitar to come on stage and play a song with him.

Jackson missed out to actor Steven Seagal, but went backstage to talk with King about doing it in the future. But the next time around, King didn’t have the segment in his tightly structured show. Jackson settled for getting his Gibson signed.