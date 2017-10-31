Survey Finds Businesses Less Happy With Banks

VOL. 132 | NO. 216 | Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Small businesses are becoming more dissatisfied with their banks, and one reason why is that many financial institutions don't have a dedicated employee who works with them on their banking needs. That's the finding of a survey by research firm J.D. Power released last week.

The survey found that overall small business satisfaction with their banks fell to 790 on a scale of 1,000 from 797 in 2016. But the satisfaction level is 135 points higher among small businesses that have been assigned an account manager and don't have to navigate the bank and its services on their own.

Just over half the owners questioned said they had been assigned an account manager.

The survey questioned nearly 8,400 small business owners or executives who use banking services. It was conducted from June to August.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.