Seeing the Future With ‘Macroforces’

A keynote talk from the 2017 Back End of Innovation Conference by Tom LaForge, founder and CEO, Macroforces LLC. Tom LaForge begins the conference asking, “What is a macroforce and why should they be important to you?”

He then talks about his parents and his particular fusion of nerd-hippie. Tom attended Palo Alto High School. There he was smitten with social studies. The teacher made him think about first impressions, “which happens within 3 seconds.”

As well, he learned how loudly facial gestures can speak, which was later explored in depth in the book “Emotions Released.”

To persuade his father that some soft skills would make a good career, LaForge relied heavily on the work of Louis Cheskin, the famed psychologist turned adman.

Afterward, LaForge worked on the Sprite brand at Coca-Cola, where he worked for 17 years. There he developed a theory of macroforces.

Changes in the environment that ignite a change in human behavior can be called a macroforce. These large-scale changes in our environment can be built, natural or cultural.

Here is the simple formula: External forces (cultural, market and economic forces) + internal decisions and actions (finance, operations and regulatory) = business results (based on insights).

Cultural forces are often the biggest harbinger of change to come.

While at Coke, LaForge noticed that the brand’s trust scores were lagging compared to years past. A cultural force led to a widespread citizen mistrust of big corporations and their brands.

Yet, at the same time, companies were improving manufacturing: think Six Sigma and TQM. The problem isn’t products; the problem was much deeper. Brands, in most categories, are losing meaning. This is a cultural issue.

In a study by Havas Group, consumers said 74 percent of brands could go away and no one would care. Yet, meaningful brands show that they care about the well-being of their customers and the community. Brands need to measure trust.

The companies that rate highest on care and compassion fare better on the market. Brands that give back, such as REI, Clif Bar and others, are known as “firms of endearment.”

So, what are some macroforces? Here’s an example:

Large corporations dominate the economy. Between 1970 and 2017, the share of GDP of large companies rose from 41 percent to 75 percent, but most employees are not seeing this money.

Since that time, the middle class is being squeezed out – this is a cultural force in which your company works. How does it impact business? Ponder that question.

He then hit on the cultural effect of this trend: stress, depression, suicide and bad health choices.

One company who responded to this trend was Panera Bread, which led the market in healthy eating as an antidote to these trends, and grew from $43 a share in 2007 to $315 a share and sold the company for “billions recently.”

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.