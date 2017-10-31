Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 216 | Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Real Estate Market In Focus At Seminar

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 2:53PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter

The Daily News will host its annual Commercial Real Estate Review & Forecast Seminar on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar Ave.

The event will begin at 2:15 p.m. when vice president of the ULI Center for Capital Markets and Real Estate, Anita Kramer, presents the 2018 Emerging Trends Report. The report is a joint venture by PwC and the Urban Land Institute that provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, and other real estate issues throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Attendees to Kramer’s presentation will also receive a copy of the 2018 Emerging Trends Report.

Immediately following Kramer’s presentation at 3 p.m., a panel of local real estate experts will discuss how these trends will affect the Memphis area.

Phil Trenary

This year’s panelists include Phil Trenary, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber; Tom Hutton, vice president of Boyle Investment Co.; Tony Argiro, vice president of CBRE; Shane Soefker, principal with Avison Young; and Shawn Massey, partner with The Shopping Center Group.

The panelists will discuss a wide array of topics ranging from Trenary’s insight into the city’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters to the state of the commercial real estate investment market in the Bluff City given by Soefker. Meanwhile, Argiro, Hutton and Massey will each break down the latest news and trends in the industrial, office and retail real estate sectors, respectively.

Event sponsors include CBIZ-MHM, Highwoods Properties, Evans Petree PC, and Trustmark Bank.

A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the event at the Brooks Museum.

To register for the seminar or for more information, visit seminars.memphisdailynews.com.

Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 62 62 18,388
MORTGAGES 78 78 21,475
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 175 175 37,746
BANKRUPTCIES 71 71 12,281
BUSINESS LICENSES 18 18 5,796
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 46 46 12,478
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 26 4,621

