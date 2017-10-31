Justice Department Changes Police Review and Juvenile Court Terms

VOL. 132 | NO. 216 | Tuesday, October 31, 2017

In two weeks’ time, the U.S. Justice Department has substantially changed the terms of its collaborative review of the Memphis Police Department and left in place the terms of a settlement agreement with Memphis-Shelby County Juvenile Court involving disproportionate minority contact.

The Oct. 17 amendments to the Memphis Police Department’s agreement with the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) define the remaining assistance of federal officials as “technical assistance” that will end by August.

Already signed by Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings, it replaces the agreement the city signed with the Obama administration Justice Department in October 2016. The original agreement lists as one of its objectives: “assess use of force and deadly force policies and practices.” That included training for officers in “crisis intervention, de-escalation, handcuffing, searches, use of force, less lethal weapons and firearms.”

The new agreement – under new U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Donald Trump’s presidential administration – says COPS will “develop a work plan based on the technical assistance priorities established by the agency” and support those technical assistance efforts.

The language is general, but in September, Sessions announced what the Justice Department termed “significant” changes to the collaborative reform initiatives underway in several cities including Memphis.

And Sessions left no doubt that technical assistance doesn’t mean investigations.

“This is a course correction to ensure that resources go to agencies that require assistance, rather than expensive wide-ranging investigative assessments that go beyond the scope of technical assistance and support,” Sessions said at the time.

When Noble Wray, the chief of the collaborative reform initiative, came to Memphis in October 2016 to announce the review, he said it could venture into related areas as those conducting the independent review cast a wide net of seeking public input from police officers and brass to citizens.

“This is a two-year process and you really do open yourself up to a lot of scrutiny,” Wray said. “These reports sometimes can be pretty harsh and I have to say that upfront.”

Meanwhile, the Justice Department last week dropped more but not all of the measures it put in place five years ago at Memphis-Shelby County Juvenile Court.

The reforms and monitoring in the 2012 settlement agreement between the Justice Department and the court, Shelby County government and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office covered a wide range of areas in a scathing review of court practices, particularly in due process issues and a racial disparity in how the court treats African-American children in the court for the same offenses or problems as white children.

The 14 points of the agreement terminated by the Justice Department Thursday, Oct. 27, deal with due process issues including independent legal representation of children and the practices used by the court for children who are in detention.

That leaves in place those parts of the settlement agreement that deal with the racial disparity.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John M. Gore, in a letter to Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael, County Mayor Mark Luttrell and Sheriff Bill Oldham, said the Justice Department is terminating those provisions of the 2012 settlement agreement dealing with due process measures that the agreement’s due process monitor has said the court and county have complied with.

“We are confident that, based on the county’s continuing and, to date, successful efforts to achieve compliance, we will be able to successfully terminate the remaining provisions,” Gore wrote. “Because more work needs to be done before that goal is achieved, it would be premature to terminate the entire agreement at this time.”

The Justice Department terminated still other parts of the agreement in April at the request of Michael, Luttrell and Oldham shortly after the change in administrations at the White House including Jeff Sessions as the new U.S. Attorney General.

When Sessions visited Memphis in May, they pushed for termination of the rest of the settlement. Sessions took no position on the request and told them to make a formal request in writing. They did in June.

A week letter, the request went public with the Shelby County Commission and Memphis City Council approved resolutions opposing the request. A coalition of 19 local organizations led by the Memphis Branch NAACP as well as 28 citizens also drafted a statement opposing the request and sent that statement to Sessions.

By September there was no decision from the Justice Department. County Attorney Kathryn W. Pascover and Assistant County Attorney John Marshall Jones drafted and sent to Washington an amended request listing fewer parts of the settlement for termination, according to a footnote in Thursday’s letter from Gore.

It is that request the Justice Department granted.

Michael, in a written statement, said the Justice Department action “affirmed its confidence in the operations of Juvenile Court.”

“Today’s letter from the DOJ acknowledges not only the accomplishments achieved, but also the substantial progress that has been made toward compliance of all provisions of the agreement,” Michael added.

Josh Spickler, executive director of the criminal justice reform group Just City, expressed concern over the decision and its impact, particularly on the problem of disproportionate minority contact by the court.

“This community should not forget these conditions too hastily,” Spickler said in a written statement. “And we are gravely concerned that any premature departure by the Justice Department’s monitors will lead to exactly that kind of community amnesia.”