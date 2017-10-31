Film Produced by Genotyping Company Gets Indie Memphis Slot

VOL. 132 | NO. 216 | Tuesday, October 31, 2017

As an automated genotyping resource for researchers in universities, hospitals and bioscience companies around the world, the Memphis-based company Transnetyx would seem to be an unlikely producer of a film in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival.

As part of the festival – which kicks off Wednesday and runs through Monday, Nov. 6 – Transnetyx is showing a documentary it produced on Nov. 4 called “Brick in the Wall,” part of the “Love Letter Series” storytelling collection from the company.

The film is the second such effort from Transnetyx and follows the life and legacy of Joshua Frase, the son of NFL veteran Paul Frase and his wife Alison who was born with a rare muscle disorder called myotubular myopathy, or MTM, which took his life in 2010 at age 15.

The film premiered at the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science annual meeting in Austin, Texas, in recent days, and its distribution also coincides with hopeful news.

The first child, according to Transnetyx, has been treated with gene transfer therapy in a clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy.

Animal research, and its impact on disease research, is a focus of “Brick in the Wall.” And Transnetyx director of marketing Todd Poley said the company wanted to produce the film so that people who work in animal research could get a perspective on what happens at the patient level.

“What we wanted to do is actually create a series where it starts in the lab and ends up at the patient,” he said. ”This one is about a boy named Joshua who was diagnosed with a rare disease and how that family went on a mission to find a cure. And how they connected with the animal research industry.”

What the family in “Brick in the Wall” finds along the way is hope in the form of a Labrador retriever and the discovery that dogs can naturally be carriers and affected with MTM. The film offers a perspective on how “compassionate, dedicated animal care experts” can change the course of disease research as well as be guardians and friends of lab animals.

Transnetyx president and CEO Bob Bean has written a kind mission statement about why the company created the film series in the first place and is showcasing its work through outlets like Indie Memphis. One reason is the “ill-informed people (who) have tried to marginalize or demonize this world of research.”

People who care for and oversee lab animals in testing “are a critical cornerstone on which much of the foundation of groundbreaking research rests. At this time, discovery relies on healthy and genetically known animal colonies. Quality animal husbandry is the starting point for successful experimentation and accurate outcomes.”

In reference to “Brick in the Wall,” Bean added that, “It is an honor to be part of advancing the care and treatment of genetic disorders, particularly MTM.”

The condition, which is a focus of the company’s new film, mostly affects muscles used for movement and occurs almost exclusively in males. People with the condition have weak muscles and decreased muscle tone; it’s also characterized as one of the most severe childhood disorders, and there was no known cure for MTM at the time of Joshua’s diagnosis.

Successful gene transfer therapy in mice led researchers to a large animal model that was a prerequisite for human trials. Wanting to expedite the next round of research to try and save her son, Alison Frase found the dog, who was a carrier of MTM.

“We created this storytelling collection, because stories give people perspective,” explained Poley, who adds that his company works with researchers, but also the people who serve researchers include vendors and facilities involved in animal tests.

Which is another way of saying, the film series showcases part of the work that Transnetyx is connected to.

Transnetyx has served the research of more than 600 organizations worldwide, including some 4,200 labs in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

The company’s mission includes enabling scientists to accelerate their research with fast and accurate automated genotyping and focuses on helping remove inefficiencies and human error in research so that discoveries can reach patients quicker.