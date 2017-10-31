Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 216 | Tuesday, October 31, 2017

FDA Moves to Ax Claim for Heart Benefits From Soy Foods

The Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. health regulators want to remove a health claim about the heart benefits of soy from cartons of soy milk, tofu and other foods, saying the latest scientific evidence no longer shows a clear connection

Monday's announcement by the Food and Drug Administration marks the first time the agency has moved to revoke a health food claim since it began approving such statements in 1990.

According to industry figures cited by the FDA, the claim that soy protein can reduce heart disease appears on about 200 to 300 products in the U.S., including popular brands of soy milk.

If the agency follows through on its plan, companies may still be able to make a less definitive statement about soy's benefits by including a disclaimer.

